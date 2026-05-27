Harmer’s Town Art Center announces Brittany Powell as its new Executive Director

Harmer’s Town Art Center announced the appointment of Brittany Powell as its new Executive Director, to lead the nonprofit organization as it begins the construction of its regional arts facility in downtown Havre de Grace. Here are the details provided by the organization:



HARMER’S TOWN ART CENTER WELCOMES EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR BRITTANY POWELL

Havre de Grace Native Joins Organization as Construction is Set to Begin

(Havre de Grace, MD) – – Harmer’s Town Art Center, Inc. (HTAC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brittany Powell as its new Executive Director, to lead the nonprofit organization as it begins the construction of its regional arts facility in downtown Havre de Grace.

Brittany Powell

In this role, Powell will work with the Board of Directors to implement its strategic plan and manage fundraising, marketing, technology integration, community outreach, and oversight of capital projects. Powell has already begun working with the board to develop a sustainable long-term budget, a strategic programmatic model, and a community centered curatorial and interpretive plan.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Brittany on our team,” said Allen Fair, President of HTAC, Inc. “Her vision and proven leadership align perfectly with our goal to open a first-of-its-kind arts center in historic downtown Havre de Grace.”

Powell has worked in museums and cultural institutions for almost 20 years after completing her undergraduate degree at the Maryland Institute College of Art in 2007. In 2013, she obtained a Master’s of Science in Leadership in Museum Education from the Bank Street College of Education in New York. She has held positions at the Walters Art Museum and the Delaware Contemporary in addition to consulting with local museums including the Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center and Concord Point Lighthouse. She lives in downtown Havre de Grace with her husband and two young children.

“Our community is full of committed, passionate, and talented people who strive to make Havre de Grace shine. I am so thankful for the opportunity to be part of those efforts in the town where I was born and raised and where I am raising my family. After working with artists and museums all along the East Coast, this position feels like coming home,” shared Powell.

Powell joins HTAC as the organization is poised to begin construction of a first-of-its-kind regional art facility, art incubator, and economic driver, which will bring together the arts, history, and community of Havre de Grace in a centralized location within the heart of the city’s vibrant arts district.

For more information, contact Harmer’s Town Art Center at exec.dir@harmerstown.org or visit our website at http://www.harmerstown.org.