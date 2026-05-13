The Highlands School to host Touch-A-Truck event May 30

The Highlands School is hosting at Touch-A-Truck event on May 30th. The free event gives kids and families in the community the opportunity to explore a large variety of different farm, construction and emergency vehicles up close. Here are the details provided by the school:

The Highlands School to Host Touch-A-Truck Event

Touch-A-Truck is free and open to all families

Bel Air, MD (5/11/26) – The Highlands School, a K–8 independent school that educates students with learning differences and achievement gaps, will host a Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, May 30th from 10-1 p.m. The Highlands School is located at 2409 Creswell Rd. Bel Air, MD 21015.

Touch-A-Truck gives families the unique opportunity to interact with and explore a wide range of vehicles including farm equipment, construction and emergency vehicles.

“We’re thrilled to welcome families back to our Touch-A-Truck event. This is a unique opportunity for children and adults to explore and interact with large, exciting vehicles they don’t often get to experience up close. We look forward to bringing the community together for a fun and memorable day,” said Head of The Highlands School Claudia Nachtigal.

Everyone is welcome to attend Touch-A-Truck free of charge. There will be food and drinks available for purchase.

About The Highlands School

The Highlands School is an AIMS-accredited school that specializes in educating students with learning differences and achievement gaps. Founded in 1996, The Highlands School was originally located in Street, Maryland. In 2007, The Highlands School moved to a beautiful 18-acre campus in Bel Air, Maryland that was once home to the Preakness-winning racehorse Deputed Testimony.