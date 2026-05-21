The Highlands School’s Derby Day Gala celebrates three decades of empowering students with learning differences

The Highlands School recently hosted its inaugural Derby Day Gala at Bonita Farm in Darlington, Maryland. Here are the details provided by the school:

The Highlands School Hosts Derby Day Gala

Inaugural Gala Marks 30-Year Milestone and Launches “Debt-Free. Future Secure.” Capital Campaign

Bel Air, MD (5/19/26) – On Saturday, May 2, The Highlands School hosted its inaugural Derby Day Gala at Bonita Farm in Darlington, Maryland. The milestone event celebrated three decades of empowering students with learning differences while raising funds to support the school’s continued mission.

The evening featured upscale Southern fare by Pairings Bistro, live music by Maryland’s premier party band, The Klassix, and derby wear competitions for best hat and best-dressed couple.

The gala also marked the public launch of the school’s “Debt-Free. Future-Secure.” Capital Campaign, an initiative aimed at retiring the school’s mortgage and expanding access for students who learn differently.

“This special evening brought together friends, families, and supporters who believe every child deserves the chance to discover their strengths and succeed,” said Claudia Nachtigal, Head of School. “The outpouring of support for our students and the launch of our capital campaign marks a defining moment in the history of The Highlands School.”

About The Highlands School

Founded in 1996, The Highlands School serves students with language-based learning differences and executive functioning challenges through small-group instruction, research-based literacy intervention, and a whole-child approach that builds confidence, independence, and academic success.

For more information about The Highlands School or to support the “Debt-Free. Future-Secure.” campaign, visit The Highlands School website.