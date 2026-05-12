Tickets to Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 22nd annual gala, “A Winter’s Ball: Revolution in the Stacks,” go on sale May 19 at midnight at HCPLonline.org. Community members are encouraged to purchase tickets early because the gala traditionally sells out quickly once tickets become available. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Tickets for Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 22nd Annual Gala, ‘A Winter’s Ball: Revolution in the Stacks,’ on Sale May 19

Hamilton-inspired gala promises a captivating evening of music, food, cocktails and revolutionary fun

Belcamp, Md., May 12, 2026 — Tickets to Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 22nd annual gala, “A Winter’s Ball: Revolution in the Stacks,” go on sale May 19 at midnight at HCPLonline.org. Community members are encouraged to purchase tickets early because the gala traditionally sells out quickly once tickets become available.

Expected to attract more than 650 guests, “A Winter’s Ball: Revolution in the Stacks” takes place the evening of Saturday, November 7, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road.

Inspired by the energy, music and theatrical spectacle of “Hamilton,” this year’s gala will transform the Library into an immersive Revolutionary-era celebration filled with dramatic décor, live entertainment and interactive experiences. Guests will enjoy live character impersonations with stars from “Hamilton”-inspired performances while dancing the night away to the Bachelor Boys Band.

The evening will also feature culinary experiences from Pairings Bistro, The Local, Vagabond Sandwich Company, Full Circle Boards, Boards by Dana, Island Spice Grille and Lounge, Brooms Bloom Diary, Coffee Coffee, Klein’s ShopRite Bakery and Matsuri Japanese Restaurant. Pairings Bistro will curate the gala’s craft cocktail experience at the bar.

“Our annual gala is one of the most anticipated community events of the year, and this year’s theme promises to be truly spectacular,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “The Library has always been a place where stories come alive, and ‘A Winter’s Ball: Revolution in the Stacks’ will bring together history, music, theater and community in a creative and unforgettable way. We are deeply grateful to our sponsors, partners and guests whose support helps sustain the Library’s vital programs and services.”

An exclusive raffle of jewelry donated by Saxon’s Diamond Centers will enable the lucky winner to choose a favorite item from among a ruby necklace, sapphire ring and diamond earrings, each valued at nearly $10,000. Raffle tickets may be purchased in advance at HCPLonline.org or at Library branches. Live and silent auctions will also take place on the evening of the gala.

A promotional video about the gala may be viewed at https://hcplonline.org/gala.php.

Early bird tickets go on sale May 19 and cost $175 per person. Tickets purchased after June 25 will be $200 per person.

Proceeds raised by the gala will support the Library’s programs for early literacy, STEM resources, internet access and essential community programming throughout Harford County.

“‘A Winter’s Ball: Revolution in the Stacks’ inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Hamilton” and the bold energy of our country’s early dreamers, is designed to be a multi-sensory experience that celebrates storytelling, creativity and community connection,” said Amber C. Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement at Harford County Public Library. “From the incredible culinary partners and craft cocktails to the live entertainment and historical interactions, every detail has been thoughtfully curated to create an unforgettable evening while supporting the Library’s mission to inspire, educate and transform lives.”

Sponsorships are available now at HCPLonline.org/gala. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Amber C. Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement at Harford County Public Library, at 410-273-5601 x6513 or visit HCPLonline.org/gala.php.



Current sponsors of the 22nd Annual Gala include Presenting Sponsors Saxon’s Diamond Centers and Klein’s Family Markets. Headlining Sponsors are Achieve Behavioral Health, Bel Air Friends of Harford County Public Library, PNC, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health and WebIXI. Premier Sponsors include APG Federal Credit Union, Acer Exhibits, Mary Hastler and Keene Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. Supporting Sponsors are The Saint Yves Law Firm and Rainbow International of Northeastern Maryland. Contributing Partners include Brian and Sharon Lipford and Ellin & Tucker.

Harford County Public Library Foundation raises funds and awareness to support the Library’s services, resources and capital improvements. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. All donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. To learn more about sponsorship, donation and endowment opportunities, contact Amber C. Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement for Harford County Public Library, at shrodes@hcplonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.