Youth Career Carnival introduces students to variety of career options



The Youth Enrichment Society, Zeta Sorority & Harford Sigmas sponsored a Youth Career Carnival at The Epicenter at Edgewood April 25 for middle- and high-schoolers. Here are the details of the event:

Photo courtesy Taylor Rowland

Youth Career Carnival educates Local Youth about Career Prospects

by Taylor Rowland

On April 25th, The Epicenter in Edgewood held a fun interactive day of learning, called the Youth Career Carnival! Dedicated towards middle and high schoolers, this educational turned exciting event featured a large variety of organizations demonstrating the highlights of their field. The goal was to bring awareness to the array of lucrative careers obtainable even without a college degree. From real estate and banking to cosmetology and healthcare, there was something for everyone. The purpose of the event was to emphasize the reward that comes for people who commit to working hard. The first example being the work that was necessary to make such an event happen. This event was sponsored by The Youth Enrichment Society, Omicron Psi Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., and the Zeta Sorority. Many thanks goes to them for making this all possible. Each organization had their own station and story to share, as well as a demonstration to help visualize their career; an example being local first responders showing off the technology utilized to save people every single day! But you don’t have to save lives to be successful. Lache’ Hair instead dedicated themselves to saving hair. With hundreds of followers and a consistent line of clientele, they’ve established themselves in a long-term career due to their skill and quality.

Photo courtesy Taylor Rowland

However, this level of outreach must be matched by the youth of our community, and they delivered. With an amazing turnout, everyone was rewarded with free food from a local food truck, a DJ, and plenty of career-specific freebies. We also were able to get insight into what our youth is involved in. Members of The Youth Enrichment Society’s (Y.E.S.) tech team shared further details about their youth group, highlighting their goal to help those in their community through volunteer work, while pushing to further educate themselves by attending symphonies, visiting museums, and other various activities to broaden their perspective. When asked about their thoughts on the carnival, a senior member Audrey stated that, “It was a really nice chance to see all those career paths in a fun, interactive, and laid-back way.” With line dances and energetic music, everyone committed all the new information to memory.