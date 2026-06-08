Harford County Department of Emergency Services’ EMS Division recently earned the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS program Silver Award. Here are the details provided by the county government:

The Harford County Department of Emergency Services’ EMS Division recently earned the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Silver Award for delivering rapid, high-quality care to patients experiencing severe heart attacks and strokes. (Photo courtesy of the Harford County government)



Harford County EMS Earns National American Heart Association Award for Stroke and Heart Attack Care

BEL AIR, Md., (June 8, 2026) – Harford County Department of Emergency Services’ EMS Division recently earned the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS program Silver Award for its commitment to providing rapid, research-based care to patients experiencing the most severe forms of heart attacks and strokes.

“This recognition reflects the outstanding work Harford County’s EMS personnel perform every day to serve our community and save lives,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “These men and women continue to set the standard for excellence through their professionalism, skill, and dedication.”

Harford County EMS clinicians are specially trained to assess heart attacks and strokes and provide critical, life-saving treatment before patients reach the hospital. Timely pre-hospital care during these medical emergencies can often mean the difference between life and death.

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS initiative aims to reduce barriers to timely treatment for heart attack and stroke patients, beginning with the 9-1-1 call and continuing through EMS transport, hospital care, and discharge.

The award recognizes EMS agencies that consistently use key clinical measures to identify suspected strokes and heart attacks and promptly notify receiving hospitals, enabling medical teams to prepare for immediate, ongoing care before the patient arrives.

To earn the Silver Award, an EMS agency must achieve annual compliance rates exceeding 75 percent for each performance measure established by the Mission: Lifeline EMS program.

For more information about Mission: Lifeline EMS, visit www.heart.org.