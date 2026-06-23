Harford County Public Library to offer patriotic programs in July

Harford County Public Library is offering programs in July that include researching Revolutionary War genealogy, a patriotic sing-along and archeological finds. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Announces Featured Programs in July

Program topics include unseen patriots, 250th trivia, reading the Declaration of Independence, colonial gardeners, researching Rev War genealogy, patriotic sing-along and archeological finds

Belcamp, Md., June 23, 2026 — Harford County Public Library is offering numerous programs in July on a wide variety of subjects, from unseen patriots, 250th trivia, reading the Declaration of Independence to colonial gardeners, researching Revolutionary War genealogy, a patriotic sing-along and archeological finds.

“This July marks an extraordinary milestone in our nation’s history, and Harford County Public Library is proud to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with an exciting lineup of programs for all ages. We invite our entire community to come together in a spirit of patriotism and pride as we honor the enduring legacy of the United States,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

July events include:

Unseen Patriots: Women Who Powered the Revolution, July 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library, 120 North Union Avenue. Discover the unseen women who powered the American Revolution in this lecture by Dr. Amy Rosenkrans. The talk highlights camp followers who cooked, nursed and traveled with the army; women who disguised themselves to fight; fundraisers who supplied troops; and those who kept farms, homes and communities running. The program is supported by the Havre de Grace Friends of HCPL. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16208367.

250th Trivia, July 2 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Edgewood Library, 629 Edgewood Road, and on July 27 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Aberdeen Library, 21 Franklin Street. Participants will test their knowledge of all things America. Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with a spirited trivia game. For more information about the event at the Edgewood Library, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16132200. For more information about the program at the Aberdeen Library, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16132389.

Read the Declaration of Independence Day, July 8 during regular hours at the Aberdeen Library, Abingdon Library, Bel Air Library, Darlington Library, Fallston Library and Whiteford Library. Stop in during Library hours for patriotic activities celebrating the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 8, 1776. As part of the nationwide Sharing the Spirit of America initiative, a reading of the Declaration of Independence will take place at 6 p.m. at the Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Darlington and Fallston branches. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.

Master Gardeners: The Transplanted Treasures of Colonial Gardeners, July 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Susquehanna Room of the Harford County Agricultural Center, located next to the Darlington Library, 3535 Conowingo Road in Street. Participants will learn about favorite European and Mediterranean flowers and herbs brought to America and where they reside today. Each person attending must register prior to the event at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16179064.

Virtual Genealogy: How DAR Can Help Search for Your Revolutionary War Patriot, July 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bobbi Carleton, Maryland’s State Chair for Lineage Research for the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), will share helpful tips for using the DAR Genealogical Research System (GRS). The GRS is a free collection of databases that provides access to the extensive materials amassed by the DAR since its founding in 1890, supporting both general genealogical research and the DAR membership process. Carleton will also highlight additional resources, including Ancestry, FamilySearch, Maryland land records and the Maryland State Archives, and demonstrate how these tools can work together to help identify and document patriot ancestors. Advanced registration is required at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16266725.

America 250 Patriotic Sing-Along, July 18 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Norrisville Library, 5310 Norrisville Road in White Hall. All voices are welcome to join in singing patriotic favorites and songs celebrating American experiences. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16193081.

The Rugged Road to Revolution: Archaeology in Harford and Cecil Counties, July 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road. Archaeologist Stephanie Soder shares the Maryland Historical Trust’s ongoing research to document the “lost camps” of General George Washington and French General Rochambeau’s Revolutionary War campaigns. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16123914.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.