Harford County Public Library’s Summer Reading program ‘Unearth a Story’ starts today

Harford County Public Library’s 2026 Summer Reading program, with a theme of “Unearth a Story,” takes place June 1 through August 15. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program Invites Customers to ‘Unearth a Story’ Starting June 1

The Summer Reading Celebration takes place June 9 at the Abingdon Library

Belcamp, Md., June 1, 2026 — Harford County Public Library’s 2026 Summer Reading program, with a theme of “Unearth a Story,” takes place June 1 through August 15 and encourages everyone – from infants, toddlers and preschoolers to children, teens and adults – to accomplish reading goals and continue learning throughout the summer.

Participants are invited to sign up and keep track of books and activities by visiting https://www.hcplonline.org/summerreading.php

A Summer Reading Celebration takes place at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road, on June 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. While there, participants can register for Summer Reading, meet sponsors and enjoy special activities during the event.

“The summer is the perfect time to unearth a story, and the Library is filled with adventures waiting to be discovered,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “This year’s dinosaur-themed program brings prehistoric fun to life—perfect for curious minds of all ages. From engaging activities to exciting events, we’re here to keep imaginations growing all summer long. We’re especially grateful to our generous sponsors for helping us make this unforgettable Summer Reading experience possible.”

The 2026 Summer Reading goals are for infants through preschoolers to read 25 books; elementary school students, 10 books; middle and high school students, three books; and adults, five books. A completion certificate will be available to all who sign up and complete their goals.

Registration giveaways for infants through high school ages will be available at all Library branches and may be picked up after signing up. This year’s giveaways, while supplies last, include a coupon sheet with discounts to local businesses as well as a ticket voucher to attend an Aberdeen IronBirds baseball game.

Completion prizes will be available, while supplies last, starting June 15. Prizes include a free book for infants to children entering grade 8 and a free Horizon Cinemas movie ticket for teens entering grades 9 through 12.

Beginning June 1, a limited edition 2026 “Unearth a Story” T-shirt is available for $5 each (while supplies last) at all Harford County Public Library locations.

Sponsors of the 2026 Summer Reading Program include Aberdeen Friends of HCPL, APGFCU, BGE, Bel Air Friends of HCPL, Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, Harford County Public Library Foundation, Harford Day School, Havre de Grace Friends of HCPL, Kiddie Academy of North Bel Air, Klein’s Farm Markets, Plaza Ford, Rosedale Bank and Rotary Club of Aberdeen. In-kind sponsors are Horizon Cinemas and Aberdeen IronBirds.

There are numerous programs and activities being held at multiple libraries, often over several days. To find specific locations, dates and times, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/events. Among the highlights are:

Circus Science, featuring silly scientist Gregory May, takes place at several Libraries June 15-20. May, a former Ringling Brothers performer and Port Discovery Children’s Museum educator, uses tricks (and dinosaurs) to explore the circus world. Each child attending must register in advance.

Bright Star Theater will be performed at various Library branches June 29-July 1. Featuring lifelike, colorful dinosaur puppets that stomp, roar and charm their way into every heart, this show blends science, storytelling and imagination in the style of favorite nature programs. Each child attending must register prior to the program.

Mr. Jon & Friends will entertain the whole family at performances July 7-8 at several locations. Mr. Jon and his silly friend, George the Monkey, will have audiences laughing and dancing along. Using rhymes, songs, books and puppets, this interactive musical comedy show is a performance not to be missed.

CTR Changing Lives features Buttons the Shetland pony July 7-21 at various branches. Participants will learn all about adaptive riding lessons and equine therapy with fun, ground-based activities (no riding involved). Each child attending must register prior to the program.

Magician Mike Rose presents impossible magic tricks and off-the-wall comedy all themed around dinosaurs and archeology at several locations July 15-18. The program provides numerous opportunities for participation, and many children will become part of the show.

Prehistoric World is an interactive, educational reptile program that features 10 unique species from around the world and covers how these modern animals share a connection with the past. The program takes place at several locations from July 20-23.

The Fifty 7’s sing, dance and play along during this interactive music performance July 29-30 at several locations. Experience guitar, ukulele and percussion to explore many different styles of music.

The Science Guys of Baltimore invite participants to various branches August 3-7 to join them as they travel from outer space inward, to learn about the conditions that made life possible on Earth. Unearth the story of our planet through interactive elements that explore atmosphere, changes over time and even eruptions. Advanced registration required.

Wildlife Adventures welcomes children August 10-13 at several libraries to become wildlife detectives by using clues like tracks, feathers and shells to reveal local species and live animal ambassadors. Participants will explore real furs, bones and other wildlife artifacts.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.