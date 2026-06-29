Harford Financial Group voted Best Financial Adviser in The Baltimore Sun’s Best 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards

Harford Financial Group was voted Best Financial Adviser in The Baltimore Sun’s Best 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards. Here are the details provided by the financial services firm:

Harford Financial Group Voted Best Financial Adviser

Firm receives top honors in The Baltimore Sun’s Best 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards

Bel Air, Maryland, June 29, 2026 – Harford Financial Group, a financial services firm based in Bel Air that has a highly skilled team of professionals specializing in life-centered financial planning for individuals and business owners, was voted Best Financial Adviser in The Baltimore Sun’s Best 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards. The results were announced in The Sun on June 28, and a record number of individuals voted in the 2026 contest.

This year marks the first time Harford Financial Group has received The Sun’s Best Financial Adviser honor. The firm has won Best Financial Adviser in the Best of Harford Awards seven times.

Every year, readers of The Sun are invited to nominate and vote for their favorite businesses, places and go-to people in in various categories. The winners were determined by the popular vote.

“What an incredible honor to be voted Best Financial Adviser by the readers of The Sun. Our clients are our top priority, and we work each and every day to help them live lives of meaning and purpose,” said Adam Freeland, CFP™, managing principal of Harford Financial Group. “All of us at Harford Financial Group are so grateful to the community for the confidence and trust they have given to us. We work to help our clients achieve security, comfort and safety so financial stress doesn’t rob them of what makes life meaningful. Thank you to the community for their support of our work.”