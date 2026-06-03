Harford Land Trust to host Kayak Poker Run June 13

The Harford Land Trust is hosting its annual Kayak Poker Run 9 a.m. to noon June 13 at Flying Point Park in the Bush River. Registration closes June 6. To register, visit https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/DFLaO8zr1vuJ08LfoyZw-w
Here are the details provided by the organization:
|Join us for the Kayak Poker Run and spend the day paddling through some of the beautiful preserved land and water we’ve protected in Harford County.
Kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards are welcome. Kayak along the Bush River, stop at 5 stations (or 6 if you do the bonus), and get a card at each stop. Paddle 3-5 miles, support conservation, and win prizes!
All tickets include a refillable Nalgene water bottle. Thank you to all our sponsors and to Jones Junction for sponsoring our giveaway item this year!
Interested in volunteering for the Kayak Poker Run? Email Hunter Hine at hhine@harfordlandtrust.org.