Section of Boggs Road in Forest Hill to close for approximately 10 months

A section of Boggs Road, between Grafton Shop Road and High Point Road in Forest Hill, will be closed for approximately 10 months beginning Monday, June 22. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Section of Boggs Road in Forest Hill to Be Closed for Approximately Ten Months

BEL AIR, Md., (June 15, 2026) – A section of Boggs Road, between Grafton Shop Road and High Point Road in Forest Hill, will be closed for approximately ten months beginning Monday, June 22, to replace the bridge over Long Branch.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be permitted through the area during the closure. Motorists who use this road should follow the posted detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3217 extension 2442.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.