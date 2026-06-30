Section of Glenville Road in Churchville reopened June 29 after bridge repairs

A section of Glenville Road in Churchville, between Cool Branch Road and Old Level Road, has been reopened to all through traffic following bridge repairs. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Section of Glenville Road in Churchville Reopened Monday, June 29

BEL AIR, Md., (June 29, 2026) – A section of Glenville Road in Churchville, between Cool Branch Road and Old Level Road, has been reopened to all through traffic on Monday, June 29, following completion of bridge repairs and guardrail replacement.

Questions may be directed to 410-638-3217 extension 2442.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.