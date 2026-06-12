Section of Love Road in Darlington reopened June 10 after bridge repairs

A section of Love Road in Darlington, between Franklin Church Road and Glen Cove Road, has been reopened to all through traffic on Wednesday, June 10. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Photo courtesy of the Harford County governmenet

Section of Love Road in Darlington Reopened Wednesday, June 10

BEL AIR, Md., (June 10, 2026) – A section of Love Road in Darlington, between Franklin Church Road and Glen Cove Road, has been reopened to all through traffic on Wednesday, June 10, following the completion of timber bridge deck replacement and other bridge maintenance work.

Questions may be directed to 410-638-3509, extension 1392.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is available on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.