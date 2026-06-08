Section of Old Kalmia Road in Bel Air to close for approximately four weeks

A section of Old Kalmia Road, between Kalmia Road and Sandy Hook Road in Bel Air, will be closed for approximately four weeks beginning Monday, June 15, to perform routine bridge maintenance. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Section of Old Kalmia Road in Bel Air to Be Closed for Approximately Four Weeks

BEL AIR, Md., (June 8, 2026) – A section of Old Kalmia Road, between Kalmia Road and Sandy Hook Road in Bel Air, will be closed for approximately four weeks beginning Monday, June 15, to perform routine bridge maintenance.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be permitted through the area during the closure. Motorists who use this road should follow the posted detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509 extension 1392.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.