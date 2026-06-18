The Art of Healing community art exhibition continues through Aug. 1 at the Bel Air Library

“The Art of Healing,” a community art exhibition that explores the transformative role of creativity in the journey through addiction and recovery, will be on display June 12 through August 1 at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. Here are the details provided by the library system:

The Art of Healing Community Art Exhibition Opens June 12 at the Bel Air Library

The exhibition, in partnership with Harford County Cultural Arts Board, Harford County Public Library, Ashley Addiction Treatment and Harford Artists’ Association, features work by visual and literary artists

Bel Air, Md., June 9, 2026 – “The Art of Healing,” a powerful community art exhibition that explores the transformative role of creativity in the journey through addiction and recovery, will be on display June 12 through August 1 at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue.

Featuring 85 works by artists whose lives have been touched by addiction, the exhibition shares stories of resilience, healing and hope through artistic expression. The exhibition was organized by the Harford County Cultural Arts Board and Harford County Public Library and partners Ashley Addiction Treatment and the Harford Artists’ Association.

An opening reception to celebrate the artists takes place at the Bel Air Library on June 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. Those interested in attending should RSVP by emailing arts@hcplonline.org.

“We are proud to bring this meaningful exhibition to our community in partnership with the Harford County Cultural Arts Board, Ashley Addiction Treatment and the Harford Artists’ Association,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Art has a unique ability to give voice to experiences that are often difficult to express in words. For many people affected by addiction, creativity becomes a way to process pain, reclaim identity and find connection. These powerful works remind us of the strength of the human spirit and the transformative impact of self-expression.”

Visual and literary artists of all abilities were encouraged to submit to this community exhibition. Poetry will be on display, and many visual art pieces also include a textual or poetic component. Additionally, Ashley Addiction Treatment offered free workshops in April and May that provided an opportunity for anyone interested to create a work to display in the exhibit.

Featured artists are local to Harford County or regionally based, showcasing the diverse talents of the community. For many artists, this will be their first public show.

“At Ashley, we know that healing looks different for everyone. ‘The Art of Healing’ gives voice to experiences that can be difficult to express, offering individuals and families impacted by addiction a meaningful and creative way to share their stories. By elevating these stories through art, we can reduce stigma, foster understanding and celebrate the resilience found in recovery,” said Shana Koslowsky, director of marketing at Ashley Addiction Treatment.