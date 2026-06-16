The Harford Community Action Agency seeks volunteers for the Harford County Food Bank’s July FOURteenth Give Back Day. Here are the details provided by the organization:

The Harford Community Action Agency to Host Annual Volunteer Day

Volunteers needed for July 14th “Give Back Day” at the Harford County Food Bank

Edgewood, MD– The Harford Community Action Agency (HCAA) is inviting Harford County residents to roll up their sleeves and make a difference at the Harford County Food Bank’s July FOURteenth Give Back Day. The event will take place on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at the Harford Community Action Agency located at 1321 Woodbridge Station Way B, Edgewood, MD 21040, from 7:45 to 11:00 am.

With food insecurity touching thousands of families across the region, Give Back Day provides a hands-on opportunity to give back and strengthen the Harford community. Volunteers will work alongside HCAA team members to welcome visiting families, restock the pantry and build family food boxes that go directly to neighbors in need.

“Life, liberty, and the pursuit of helping our neighbors – that’s what this day is all about,” said HCAA CEO Pamela Craig. “Every volunteer who shows up on July 14th is making a direct, tangible difference for families right here in Harford County.”

Volunteers can sign up by visiting https://forms.cloud.microsoft/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=nFQ07c-XBUaBtNzqqBuFov6FTnXKI3tFkxlJ8siGX9pUMFAyWjNESVdWU1hDMTY4R00ySE5WNjEyNS4u&route=shorturl . Additionally, volunteers must submit a volunteer application by visiting this link: https://harfordcaa.org/volunteers-needed/. Every volunteer will receive a free t-shirt, along with snacks and water on-site.

About The Harford Community Action Agency

The Harford Community Action Agency (HCAA) is Harford County’s designated Community Action Agency. HCAA offers services to all Harford County residents undergoing financial hardships regarding food, housing, energy/heating, and budget and family counseling needs. HCAA strives to help residents achieve self-sufficiency through the Maryland Energy Assistance Program, Homeless Prevention, Homeless Services, Community Food Pantry/Food Bank and Food Advocacy. For more information about the Harford Community Action Agency and its programs visit https://harfordcaa.org/.