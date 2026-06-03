The Highlands School launches fundraising campaign to retire school’s debt and expand access

The Highlands School has launched a campaign to raise $5 million by 2030 to retire the school’s remaining debt, strengthen its long-term financial sustainability, and expand access for future generations of students. Here are the details provided by the school:

The Highlands School Launches “Debt-Free. Future Secure.” Capital Campaign

30th anniversary milestone drives campaign to retire mortgage and expand access for students who learn differently

Bel Air, MD (5/29/26) – The Highlands School, a K–8 independent school serving students with learning differences and achievement gaps, has launched its “Debt-Free. Future Secure.” Capital Campaign to raise $5 million by 2030. The campaign will retire the school’s remaining debt, strengthen its long-term financial sustainability, and expand access for future generations of students.

Founded in 1996, The Highlands School was born from a simple but powerful question: What if a school was designed around how students with learning differences actually learn, rather than asking them to fit into a traditional system? That question became a mission, and that mission became a school.

Today, The Highlands School serves over 100 students annually and has impacted the lives of more than 2,500 students and their families over the past 30 years.

Our capital campaign is not about fixing something broken. It’s about protecting and strengthening something that has changed lives for 30 years,” said Head of School Claudia Nachtigal. “With our community’s support, we can ensure that more students have access to the specialized education they need to thrive.”

Reaching the $5 million goal will allow The Highlands School to:

• Eliminate the mortgage on its permanent campus at 2409 Creswell Road

• Expand tuition assistance for more families

• Invest in faculty development and competitive compensation

• Strengthen specialized academic programs and student support services

“I’ve watched The Highlands School transform the lives of children who were told they couldn’t keep up,” said Board President Bob McClelland. “What they needed was not to try harder. They needed a school that taught differently. Eliminating the school’s debt would free enough annual resources to provide tuition assistance for an additional 25 to 30 students each year.”

Gifts of all sizes are needed to help achieve the campaign goal. To make a gift, discuss a pledge, or inquire about naming opportunities, contact Director of Development Katie Ramirez at 410-836-1415 or kramirez@highlandsschool.net.

About The Highlands School

Founded in 1996, The Highlands School serves students with language-based learning differences and executive functioning challenges through small-group instruction, research-based literacy intervention, and a whole-child approach that builds confidence, independence, and academic success. For more information about The Highlands School or to support the “Debt-Free. Future-Secure.” campaign, visit The Highlands School website.