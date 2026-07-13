Abingdon Library to feature Nina Simon’s new book at ‘Spill the Wine, Tell the Story,’ fundraiser Aug. 19

New York Times-Bestselling Author Nina Simon Headlines ‘Spill the Wine, Tell the Story’

August 19 event at the Abingdon Library features Simon’s new book and is a fundraiser for the Harford County Bar Foundation and Harford County Public Library

“Spill the Wine, Tell the Story” celebrates the release of Simon’s new book, “My Sister Is Going to Kill Me,” to be published on August 18. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Abingdon, Maryland, July 8, 2026 — “Spill the Wine, Tell the Story,” an evening with New York Times-bestselling author Nina Simon, takes place August 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road. This exclusive fundraising event benefits the Harford County Bar Foundation and Harford County Public Library.

“Spill the Wine, Tell the Story” celebrates the release of Simon’s new book, “My Sister Is Going to Kill Me,” published on August 18. Simon will be in conversation with local author and Harford County Bar Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Vido and Harford County Public Library CEO Mary Hastler. The evening features lively conversations, sweet desserts and literary excitement, benefitting two great causes.

“We are so pleased to join the Harford County Bar Foundation in hosting Nina Simon the day after ‘My Sister Is Going to Kill Me’ publishes,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Nina’s previous book, ‘Mother-Daughter Murder Night’ was very popular with readers and was a Reese’s Book Club Pick, which is high praise. We look forward to welcoming Nina for an entertaining and engaging evening at the Abingdon Library.”

“My Sister is Going to KillMe” is a fun, family-centered whodunnit about two sisters who work together to find a killer as they raft down the rapids of the Grand Canyon. In addition to being a Reese’s Book Club Pick, Simon’s previous book, “Mother-Daughter Murder Night,” was an Anthony Award winner and a Best of 2023 selection for Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Library Journal, and CrimeReads. “Mother-Daughter Murder Night” will also be on sale the evening of August 19.

“Harford County Bar Foundation is thrilled to partner with Harford County Public Library to host this special event with Nina Simon on August 19,” said Jennifer Vido, executive director of the Harford County Bar Foundation. “We love opportunities like this, ones that celebrate storytelling, creativity and the kind of connection that brings our community together.”

Tickets cost $75 and include a copy of “My Sister Is Going to Kill Me,” two glasses of wine from Fiore Winery & Distillery and a selection of gourmet desserts. For more information and tickets, visit https://hcbf.ticketspice.com/spill-the-wine-tell-the-story-an-evening-with-new-york-times-bestselling-author-nina-simon- or https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16523534.

Sponsors include Harford Mutual Insurance Group, DiPaula Law, Judge David E. Carey and Rachael Rice, Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders/TNS Family Law, Fiore Winery & Distillery and Park Books. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or for additional information, contact the Harford County Bar Foundation at 410-836-0123.

Harford County Bar Foundation is dedicated to advancing access to justice by providing legal assistance, education and advocacy to residents of Harford and Cecil counties. By bridging gaps in legal services, the organization empowers individuals and families to navigate the legal system with the goals of promoting fairness, dignity and equity within the community. For more information, visit HarfordCountyBarFoundation.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.