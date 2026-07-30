American Design and Build has partnered with Harford County Education Foundation in a community fundraising campaign that turns home improvement projects into support for Harford students. Here are the details provided by the foundation:

American Design and Build Raises Funds to Support Harford County Students

Bel Air, MD – (July 29, 2026) – As families prepare for the new school year, many Harford County students will need basic school supplies to start the year ready to learn. To help meet that need, American Design and Build has partnered with Harford County Education Foundation in a community fundraising campaign that turns home improvement projects into support for Harford students.

The campaign has already reached an exciting milestone, raising $4,500 toward its goal of $10,000. Running through Labor Day, the initiative helps provide essential school supplies and resources to Harford County students.

Every customer who schedules a free, no-obligation estimate generates a $25 donation to the Education Foundation, and every customer who chooses American Design and Build for a home improvement project generates a $100 donation.

The American Design and Build team said, “We believe in the importance of giving back to the community that has supported us for over 30 years. Stuff the Bus is a great example of what can happen when local businesses and residents come together with a shared goal of helping local students succeed. We’re proud to be part of an effort that makes a meaningful difference for families throughout Harford County,”

A unique feature of the campaign is the growing “Wall of Generosity” at American Design and Build. Each donation is recognized with a certificate displayed in the company’s office, creating a visual reminder of the community’s commitment to helping local students succeed.

“We are incredibly grateful to American Design and Build for their ongoing partnership and dedication to Harford County students,” said Deb Gavin Merlock, Founder and President of Harford County Education Foundation. “Every certificate on their wall represents a family that has chosen to invest not only in their home, but also in the future of our children.”

While the campaign begins with school supplies, its impact extends far beyond the first day of school. Funds raised help Harford County Education Foundation provide programs and resources that empower students to succeed throughout the year.

Community members interested in supporting the campaign can schedule a free estimate with American Design and Build before Labor Day. Every estimate and every qualifying home improvement project helps move the campaign closer to its $10,000 goal while making a meaningful difference for local students.

To learn more about Harford County Education Foundation and Stuff the Bus contact Katie Jacob, Associate Director, at katie@harfordeducation.org or visit harfordeducation.org.

To learn more about American Design and Build’s fundraising campaign or to schedule a free, no-obligation estimate that supports Harford County students, visit adbuild.com or call 410-638-5700.