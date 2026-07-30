Anna Glorioso joins APGFCU as a mortgage loan officer, bringing nearly 35 years of combined industry experience, including 15 years specializing in mortgage banking. Here are the details provided by the credit union:

Top Local Credit Union Strengthens Mortgage Lending Team with Seasoned Loan Officer

Edgewood, MD (July 28, 2026) — APG Federal Credit Union (APGFCU®), a trusted and growing credit union serving Baltimore City, as well as Baltimore, Harford and Cecil counties, recently announced a significant addition to the credit union’s mortgage banking capabilities. Anna Glorioso joins APGFCU as a mortgage loan officer, bringing nearly 35 years of combined industry experience, including 15 years specializing in mortgage banking.



“Homeownership remains one of the most important financial milestones for many individuals and families, and at APGFCU, we remain committed to making that journey as accessible and seamless as possible,” said Becky Smith, president and CEO of APGFCU. “Anna’s extensive mortgage lending experience and dedication to exceptional service will strengthen our ability to help members throughout Cecil, Harford and Baltimore counties navigate today’s housing market with confidence.”



According to the Maryland REALTORS 2025 State of Maryland Housing Survey, housing affordability is a top housing concern among Maryland residents. As demand for accessible home financing continues to grow, Glorioso’s addition marks an important step in the growth of APGFCU’s mortgage banking department. It also further strengthens the credit union’s residential lending efforts and commitment to delivering exceptional home lending solutions and support for its members.



In her role, Glorioso will help individuals and families secure financing to purchase or refinance a home. She will be responsible for guiding borrowers through the mortgage process, evaluating an individual’s financial information, recommending appropriate loan options, and working with internal APGFCU teams and lending partners to ensure a smooth path from application to closing.



Glorioso has over three decades of combined industry experience in banking, financial services and business development, with 15 years of experience in mortgage banking, residential lending and mortgage operations. She previously held senior leadership and loan officer positions at M&T Bank and Firstrust Bank, where she proactively generated new mortgage business through networking, community outreach and strategic partnerships.



APGFCU’s mortgage banking and residential lending division empowers APGFCU members, individuals and families to reach their homeownership milestones through unmatched expertise, personalized service and strategic financial and lending solutions. Whether an individual or family is a first-time home buyer, a repeat buyer or looking to refinance, APGFCU’s team provides various mortgage solutions customized to meet their needs.



Learn more about APGFCU’s first-class mortgage solutions at www.apgfcu.com/borrow/mortgages.