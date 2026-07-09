Bel Air Independence Day Committee releases list of winners of its July 4 events

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee has sent along this list of the winners and runners-up from its July 4 daytime events and parade:
2026 BEL AIR JULY 4TH PARADE — 2026 THEME: Celebrating USA’s 250th!
The Parade Judges have the authority to reward or not reward any and all prizes.
1. ANTIQUE VEHICLES
1st Place: Darcy Phillips and her 2023 Corvette
2nd Place: 1955 Chevy Bel Air owned by Mike Antonelli
3rd Place: C.J. Goss Contracting, Inc.
2. Bands (and Drum & Bugle Corps)
1st Place: Bel Air High School Marching Bobcat Band
2nd Place: SONUS Brass Theater from Shenandoah Sound
3rd Place: C. Milton Wright School Marching Mustang Band
4th Place: Harford Highlanders Pipe Band
3. Beauty Queens
1st Place: Miss Maryland 2026 Gianna Romero
2nd Place: Miss Black United States Kira Edwards
3rd Place: Little Miss Fire Prevention 2026 Lilyana Williamson
4. Car Clubs (includes Bicycle Clubs)
1st Place: Bel Air Corvette Club
2nd Place: Mustang Club of Maryland
3rd Place: Northeastern Chapter of the Tesla Owners Club of Maryland
5. Color Guards
1st Place: The Harford County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard
2nd Place: Harford Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol
6. Equestrian Units
1st Place: Horseland — Maryland State Fair
2nd Place: Harford County Horse Enthusiast Lisa Fulco
7. Volunteer Fire Companies
1st Place: Bel Air Volunteer Fire Co.
2nd Place: Fallston Volunteer Fire Co.
3rd Place: Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Co.
8. Floats
1st Place: Beachmont Corn Maze
2nd Place: Aberdeen Economic Development Commission
3rd Place: McComas Family Funeral Homes
4th Place: “Happy 250th America” from the Smith Family
5th Place: Bel Air Knights of Columbus Council 4714
9. Marching Units (includes Comic Units and all have vehicles)
1st Place: Boumi Shriners Magic Carpets
2nd Place: Michael Rosman Entertainers
3rd Place: TwirlTasTix Baton Twirlers
10. Mobile Units
1st Place: Buontempo Brothers
2nd Place: Veterans Unit UNIMOG
3rd Place: Brooks Rosser, American Idol Finalist
4th Place: McComas Mandalorian Cybertruck
5th Place: Griggs & Son Monster Truck
11. NOTABLES
1st Place: MD Army National Guard Blackhawk Helicopters Flyover
2nd Place: Veterans Unit WW2 Veteran Mr. William Smothers
3rd Place: HCPS Teacher of The Year Michael James
12. “Absolutely Unique” Entry:
“Happy 250th America” from the Smith Family
13. Units Deserving Particular Mention:
Most Patriotic: Miracle League of Harford County
Most Popular with the Crowd: MD Army National Guard Flyover
Most Impressive Unit: Aberdeen Economic Development Commission
Most Happy to Be Here: Michael Rossman Entertainers
Most Unusual: Harford County Horse Enthusiast Lisa Fulco
Funniest: Uptown String Band
14. Judges’ Awards for Special Merit in the Parade (alpha order):
1963 Pontiac Catalina owned by Tom Kornick
Aberdeen Economic Development Commission Float
Aberdeen High School Marching Eagles Band
Clerk of the Court Michelle Karczeski
Harford County Government Float
The Marshall Morlock Band
Miracle League of Harford County
Mrs Maryland Collegiate USA Gabrielle Brady
The Ross Family Golf Cart
TwirlTasTix Baton Twirling
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Bel Air 4th of July Daytime Family Events Results — July 4, 2026
These results were compiled by volunteers at each contest. If you see a typographical or spelling error, please contact the Committee at belairjuly4committee@gmail.com with a correction and we will fix it! Thanks for your support!
*****
Horse Shoe Pitching
Women’s Singles
1st Place – Jennifer Price – Red Lion, Pa
2nd Place – Debbie Price – Perry Hall, Md
Men’s Singles
1st Place – CJ Price – Bayview, MD
2nd Place – Ryan Carson – Bel Air, MD
Women’s Doubles
1st Place – Stephanie Price & Krista Nadler
2nd Place – Debbie Price & Jennifer Price
Men’s Doubles
1st Place – Randy Williams & Wayne Young
2nd Place – Chris Price & CJ Price
*****
Water Balloon Toss
Division 6 and Under
1st Place – Ashley & Tom Dsilva – Forest Hill
2nd Place – Wentley & Kevin Jasper – Bel Air
3rd Place – Adalynn & Kim Sams – Forest Hill
Division 7-9
1st Place – Elliot & Jeff Murphy – Forest Hill
2nd Place – Abby & Brittany Horner – Bel Air
3rd Place – Ashley & Ava Macre – Bel Air
Division 10-12
1st Place – Hudson & Beckett Krout – Bel Air
2nd Place – Kellen & Jason Wiggins – Bel Air
3rd Place – Abby & Angelina Barresi – Bel Air
Division 13-17
1st Place – Grayson Birnbaum & Logan Szewczyk – Bel Air
2nd Place – Chloe Coon & Carter Phillippi – Abingdon
3rd Place – Tobi & Tioba Dossou – Belcamp
Division Adult 18+
1st Place – Jake Magee (Perry Hall) & Marco Robleto-Baggett (Bel Air)
2nd Place – Tobi & Codjo Dossou – Belcamp
3rd Place – Shaun & Marie Spicer – Bel Air
*****
Uncle Sam Says
Division 5-7
1st Place – Julia Soto – Pylesville
2nd Place – Seamus Daniels – Bel Air
3rd Place – Deacon Reese – Bel Air
Division 8-10
1st Place – Bella Billok – Bel Air
2nd Place – Cora Niehenke – York, Pa
3rd Place – Ava Macre – Bel Air
Division 11-14
1st Place – Adrianna Macre – Bel Air
2nd Place – Tenley Daniels – Virginia Beach, Va
3rd Place – Maggie Guy – Fredericksburg, Va
Division 15+
1st Place – Madison Battaglia – Bel Air
2nd Place – Abby Battaglia – Bel Air
3rd Place – Matt Battaglia – Bel Air
*****
Bicycle Rodeo
Division 5 and Under
1st Place – Hayden Adams
2nd Place – Eli McQuesten
3rd Place – Grayson Adams
Division 6-8
1st Place – Griffin Barry
2nd Place – Arya Stran
3rd Place Brooks Marmen
Division 9-10
1st Place – Mason Freeman
2nd Place – Connor Vodarick
3rd Place – Cora Niehenke
Division 11-13
1st Place – Ian Retford
2nd Place – Sabina Majchrzak
3rd Place – Gavin Stran
Best Decorated Bike
Boy’s Bike – Reed Bailey – Forest Hill
Girl’s Bike – Charlotte Sorrell
*****
Watermelon Eating Contest
Division 6 and Under
1st Place – Wake – Bel Air
2nd Place – Kyla – Freeland, MD
3rd Place – Theodore – Forest Hill
Division 7-10
1st Place – Luke – Bel Air
2nd Place – Conner – Bel Air
3rd Place – Corbin – Bel Air
Division 11-16
1st Place – Julian – Bel Air
2nd Place – Millie – Bel Air
3rd Place – Hannah – Abingdon
Division 17+
1st Place – Gidan – Bel Air
2nd Place – Matt – Fallston
3rd Place – Danny – Freedom, MD