Bel Air Independence Day Committee releases list of winners of its July 4 events

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee has sent along this list of the winners and runners-up from its July 4 daytime events and parade:



2026 BEL AIR JULY 4TH PARADE — 2026 THEME: Celebrating USA’s 250th!

The Parade Judges have the authority to reward or not reward any and all prizes.

1. ANTIQUE VEHICLES

1st Place: Darcy Phillips and her 2023 Corvette

2nd Place: 1955 Chevy Bel Air owned by Mike Antonelli

3rd Place: C.J. Goss Contracting, Inc.

2. Bands (and Drum & Bugle Corps)

1st Place: Bel Air High School Marching Bobcat Band

2nd Place: SONUS Brass Theater from Shenandoah Sound

3rd Place: C. Milton Wright School Marching Mustang Band

4th Place: Harford Highlanders Pipe Band

3. Beauty Queens

1st Place: Miss Maryland 2026 Gianna Romero

2nd Place: Miss Black United States Kira Edwards

3rd Place: Little Miss Fire Prevention 2026 Lilyana Williamson

4. Car Clubs (includes Bicycle Clubs)

1st Place: Bel Air Corvette Club

2nd Place: Mustang Club of Maryland

3rd Place: Northeastern Chapter of the Tesla Owners Club of Maryland



5. Color Guards

1st Place: The Harford County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard

2nd Place: Harford Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol



6. Equestrian Units

1st Place: Horseland — Maryland State Fair

2nd Place: Harford County Horse Enthusiast Lisa Fulco

7. Volunteer Fire Companies

1st Place: Bel Air Volunteer Fire Co.

2nd Place: Fallston Volunteer Fire Co.

3rd Place: Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Co.



8. Floats

1st Place: Beachmont Corn Maze

2nd Place: Aberdeen Economic Development Commission

3rd Place: McComas Family Funeral Homes

4th Place: “Happy 250th America” from the Smith Family

5th Place: Bel Air Knights of Columbus Council 4714

9. Marching Units (includes Comic Units and all have vehicles)

1st Place: Boumi Shriners Magic Carpets

2nd Place: Michael Rosman Entertainers

3rd Place: TwirlTasTix Baton Twirlers

10. Mobile Units

1st Place: Buontempo Brothers

2nd Place: Veterans Unit UNIMOG

3rd Place: Brooks Rosser, American Idol Finalist

4th Place: McComas Mandalorian Cybertruck

5th Place: Griggs & Son Monster Truck



11. NOTABLES

1st Place: MD Army National Guard Blackhawk Helicopters Flyover

2nd Place: Veterans Unit WW2 Veteran Mr. William Smothers

3rd Place: HCPS Teacher of The Year Michael James



12. “Absolutely Unique” Entry:

“Happy 250th America” from the Smith Family

13. Units Deserving Particular Mention:

Most Patriotic: Miracle League of Harford County

Most Popular with the Crowd: MD Army National Guard Flyover

Most Impressive Unit: Aberdeen Economic Development Commission

Most Happy to Be Here: Michael Rossman Entertainers

Most Unusual: Harford County Horse Enthusiast Lisa Fulco

Funniest: Uptown String Band



14. Judges’ Awards for Special Merit in the Parade (alpha order):

1963 Pontiac Catalina owned by Tom Kornick

Aberdeen Economic Development Commission Float

Aberdeen High School Marching Eagles Band

Clerk of the Court Michelle Karczeski

Harford County Government Float

The Marshall Morlock Band

Miracle League of Harford County

Mrs Maryland Collegiate USA Gabrielle Brady

The Ross Family Golf Cart

TwirlTasTix Baton Twirling

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Bel Air 4th of July Daytime Family Events Results — July 4, 2026

These results were compiled by volunteers at each contest. If you see a typographical or spelling error, please contact the Committee at belairjuly4committee@gmail.com with a correction and we will fix it! Thanks for your support!

*****

Horse Shoe Pitching

Women’s Singles

1st Place – Jennifer Price – Red Lion, Pa

2nd Place – Debbie Price – Perry Hall, Md

Men’s Singles

1st Place – CJ Price – Bayview, MD

2nd Place – Ryan Carson – Bel Air, MD

Women’s Doubles

1st Place – Stephanie Price & Krista Nadler

2nd Place – Debbie Price & Jennifer Price

Men’s Doubles

1st Place – Randy Williams & Wayne Young

2nd Place – Chris Price & CJ Price

*****

Water Balloon Toss

Division 6 and Under

1st Place – Ashley & Tom Dsilva – Forest Hill

2nd Place – Wentley & Kevin Jasper – Bel Air

3rd Place – Adalynn & Kim Sams – Forest Hill

Division 7-9

1st Place – Elliot & Jeff Murphy – Forest Hill

2nd Place – Abby & Brittany Horner – Bel Air

3rd Place – Ashley & Ava Macre – Bel Air

Division 10-12

1st Place – Hudson & Beckett Krout – Bel Air

2nd Place – Kellen & Jason Wiggins – Bel Air

3rd Place – Abby & Angelina Barresi – Bel Air

Division 13-17

1st Place – Grayson Birnbaum & Logan Szewczyk – Bel Air

2nd Place – Chloe Coon & Carter Phillippi – Abingdon

3rd Place – Tobi & Tioba Dossou – Belcamp

Division Adult 18+

1st Place – Jake Magee (Perry Hall) & Marco Robleto-Baggett (Bel Air)

2nd Place – Tobi & Codjo Dossou – Belcamp

3rd Place – Shaun & Marie Spicer – Bel Air

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Uncle Sam Says

Division 5-7

1st Place – Julia Soto – Pylesville

2nd Place – Seamus Daniels – Bel Air

3rd Place – Deacon Reese – Bel Air

Division 8-10

1st Place – Bella Billok – Bel Air

2nd Place – Cora Niehenke – York, Pa

3rd Place – Ava Macre – Bel Air

Division 11-14

1st Place – Adrianna Macre – Bel Air

2nd Place – Tenley Daniels – Virginia Beach, Va

3rd Place – Maggie Guy – Fredericksburg, Va

Division 15+

1st Place – Madison Battaglia – Bel Air

2nd Place – Abby Battaglia – Bel Air

3rd Place – Matt Battaglia – Bel Air

*****

Bicycle Rodeo

Division 5 and Under

1st Place – Hayden Adams

2nd Place – Eli McQuesten

3rd Place – Grayson Adams

Division 6-8

1st Place – Griffin Barry

2nd Place – Arya Stran

3rd Place Brooks Marmen

Division 9-10

1st Place – Mason Freeman

2nd Place – Connor Vodarick

3rd Place – Cora Niehenke

Division 11-13

1st Place – Ian Retford

2nd Place – Sabina Majchrzak

3rd Place – Gavin Stran

Best Decorated Bike

Boy’s Bike – Reed Bailey – Forest Hill

Girl’s Bike – Charlotte Sorrell

*****

Watermelon Eating Contest

Division 6 and Under

1st Place – Wake – Bel Air

2nd Place – Kyla – Freeland, MD

3rd Place – Theodore – Forest Hill

Division 7-10

1st Place – Luke – Bel Air

2nd Place – Conner – Bel Air

3rd Place – Corbin – Bel Air

Division 11-16

1st Place – Julian – Bel Air

2nd Place – Millie – Bel Air

3rd Place – Hannah – Abingdon

Division 17+

1st Place – Gidan – Bel Air

2nd Place – Matt – Fallston

3rd Place – Danny – Freedom, MD