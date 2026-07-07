Harford Community Action Agency’s summer food drive starts today

The Harford Community Action Agency’s “Battle of the Bins” summer food drive continues through Aug. 15. Here are the details provided by the agency:

Harford Community Action Agency Launches “Battle of the Bins” Summer Food Drive

Local businesses partner to support families facing food insecurity during the summer months

Edgewood, MD (7/6/26) – The Harford Community Action Agency (HCAA) today announced the launch of “Battle of the Bins,” a community-wide food drive running from July 7 through August 15, 2026.

With school meal programs paused during summer months and families facing rising food costs, HCAA created “Battle of the Bins” to ensure children and families in Harford County have access to food when they need it the most.

Participating collection sites include:

Harford County Public Library, Darlington Branch

Harford Bank, Joppa location

Independent Brewing

Conrad’s Crabs

Coffee Bar Bel Air

Residents can drop off donations at any of these locations throughout the campaign period.

HCAA is requesting the following non-perishable food items:

Canned tuna and chicken

Canned vegetables

Canned fruit

Canned soups and stews

Canned beans and chili

Canned pasta

Peanut butter

Boxed and shelf-stable milk

“Summer is often the most challenging time for families facing food insecurity in our community,” said HCAA CEO Pamela Craig. “Every donation helps us provide for neighbors in need and create real change in our community.”

Scan the QR code below to learn more about how you can support HCAA:

About The Harford Community Action Agency

The Harford Community Action Agency (HCAA) is Harford County’s designated Community Action Agency. HCAA offers services to all Harford County residents undergoing financial hardships regarding food, housing, energy/heating, and budget and family counseling needs. HCAA strives to help residents achieve self-sufficiency through the Maryland Energy Assistance Program, Homeless Prevention, Homeless Services, Community Food Pantry/Food Bank and Food Advocacy. For more information about the Harford Community Action Agency and its programs visit https://harfordcaa.org/.