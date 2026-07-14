Harford County awards $1M in grants funded by its hotel tax to strengthen tourism nonprofits

Harford County has awarded more than $1.07 million in FY 2027 tourism grants to attract visitors from beyond the county’s borders and increase overnight stays across the county. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford Awards $1M to Strengthen Tourism Nonprofits; Grants Funded by County’s Hotel Tax

BEL AIR, Md., (July 1, 2026) – Harford County has awarded more than $1.07 million in FY 2027 tourism grants to attract visitors from beyond the county’s borders and increase overnight stays across the county. The grants to 34 nonprofit and community organizations are funded through the county’s six percent hotel tax.

“Tourism continues to be a powerful economic engine for Harford County, supporting our small businesses, cultural institutions, and communities,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “By investing in events, attractions, and partnerships that draw visitors from across the region, we are strengthening our local economy and showcasing everything Harford County has to offer.”

This year’s tourism grant cycle reflects Harford County’s continued investment in broadening tourism opportunities throughout the county while strengthening the long-term sustainability of events, attractions, and community-driven experiences.

Grants are divided into two categories: the Partnership Fund and the Community Impact Fund. The Partnership Fund supports collaborative events and programming designed to extend visitor stays, while the Community Impact Fund helps nonprofits and municipalities create or enhance tourism-driven events and attractions.

Organizations were encouraged to align their programming with Harford County’s tourism strategy, with an emphasis on collaboration, visitor engagement, and economic impact. Applications were submitted through the county’s online tourism grant portal, with workshops offered to assist applicants throughout the process.

The Tourism Activity Review Committee, comprised of members of the Harford County Economic Development Advisory Board, reviewed the applications, and provided funding recommendations to the county executive for final approval.

$380,000 in Partnership Fund grants will be distributed to 10 organizations:

Albert Cesky Scholarship Fund Run – $40,000

Bel Air Downtown Alliance – $75,000

Community Projects of Havre de Grace – $15,000

Harford Artists Association – $5,000

Havre de Grace Arts Collective – $10,000

Havre de Grace Decoy Museum – $75,000

Havre de Grace Maritime Museum – $20,000

Historical Society of Harford County – $85,000

Rogue Swan Theatre Company – $5,000

Society of Italian American Businessmen – $50,000

$695,355 in Community Impact Fund grants will be distributed to 24 organizations:

755 Alliance – $40,000

City of Aberdeen – $6,000

City of Havre de Grace – $25,000

Darlington Apple Festival – $20,000

Discovery Center at Water’s Edge – $25,000

Eden Mill Nature Committee – $7,500

Friends of the Aberdeen B&O Train Station – $10,000

Friends of the Concord Point Lighthouse – $15,000

Harford Community College Foundation – $25,000

Harmer’s Town Art Center – $20,000

Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center – $40,000

Havre de Grace Living War Memorial – $6,500

Highland Community Association – $40,000

Hosanna Community House – $50,000

Ladew Topiary Gardens – $75,000

Liriodendron Foundation – $62,500

Maryland Center for the Arts – $40,000

Rockfield Manor – $30,000

Steppingstone Museum – $55,000

Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra – $25,000

Susquehannock Wildlife Society, Inc. – $40,000

Town of Bel Air – $17,855

True North Project, Inc. – $5,000

Winter Wonderland in Bel Air – $15,000

“I would like to thank the Tourism Activity Review Committee for their commitment to making this program a success,” County Executive Cassilly said.

For more information on Harford County’s Tourism Funding Program, please visit https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2678/Tourism-Funding-Program.