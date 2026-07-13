Harford County Public Library Foundation invites children who use wheelchairs to sign up for a free, custom-designed costume that fits around their wheelchairs as part of the annual Wheelchair Costume Workshop and Inclusive Trunk or Treat October 2-3 at Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Foundation Invites Children to Sign Up For Custom-designed Wheelchair Costumes for Halloween

Annual Wheelchair Costume Workshop and Inclusive Trunk or Treat takes place October 2-3 at Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club

Belcamp, Md., July 13, 2026 — Harford County Public Library Foundation invites children who use wheelchairs to sign up for a free, custom-designed costume that fits around their wheelchairs as part of the annual Wheelchair Costume Workshop and Inclusive Trunk or Treat October 2-3 at Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club. Thanks to sponsors and partners, costumes are provided free of charge to families.

The Wheelchair Costume Workshop is an opportunity for children in Harford County who use wheelchairs as their primary mode of mobility to participate in a unique, inclusive, free event. Workshop volunteers create custom, wheelchair-adapted costumes to make Halloween inclusive and extra special for children in the community. Registration takes place now through August 28 at https://hcplonline.org/wcw.php, and early registration is encouraged.

There are various sponsorship levels available that will help to ensure a successful workshop and inclusive trunk or treat. For more information and to sign up visit https://hcplonline.org/wcw.php.

Organizations that have signed up as sponsors or partners for 2026 include Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club, APG Federal Credit Union, The Lipford Family, Matthew and Laura Allison, DeLuca Electric, Inc. and Veritech.

“The Wheelchair Costume Workshop is one of the most inspiring examples of what can happen when a community comes together,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Every costume represents the creativity, compassion and dedication of our volunteers, sponsors and community partners, all working together to help children experience the joy and excitement of Halloween. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who makes this unforgettable event possible.”

“We are also thrilled to once again partner with Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club as the home of the Wheelchair Costume Workshop and Inclusive Trunk-or-Treat,” Hastler said. “Their continued support helps create a welcoming space where children and families can celebrate together. We encourage families to apply early, as space is limited and we want to help as many children as possible experience the magic of this special event.”

Last year, more than 100 volunteers transformed wheelchairs for children into various costumes including:

Safari Vehicle

Night Fury from “How to Train Your Dragon”

Beauty Police (a pink police car)

Ariel from “Little Mermaid”

Lightning McQueen race car from Disney’s “Cars”

Bluey’s Jeep with a camper to carry Bluey’s family and friends

Thomas the Tank Engine

Teams of volunteers will gather October 2-3 to build and fit the costumes. Through the generosity of sponsors, Harford County Public Library Foundation provides the materials such as paint, fabric, cardboard, wood, glitter, tape, dowls, etc. Artists, carpenters and engineers will be on site to provide support as well as a seamstress. Community members interested in volunteering should visit https://hcplonline.org/wcw.php for more information and to sign up.

Harford County Public Library Foundation raises funds and awareness to support the Library’s services, resources and capital improvements. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. All donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. To learn more about sponsorship, donation and endowment opportunities, contact Amber Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement for Harford County Public Library, at shrodes@hcplonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.