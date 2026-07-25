Homegrown Harford magazine’s eighth edition features local women in farming, seasonal recipes with local ingredients, a farm finder directory, planting calendars, agricultural resources, family-friendly activities, and updates on programs and initiatives supporting the county’s agricultural community. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Homegrown Harford Magazine’s Eighth Edition Features Local Women Farmers; Free Copies at Farm Fair July 18 – 25

BEL AIR, Md., (July 17, 2026) – Homegrown Harford magazine celebrates the people, stories and traditions that make Harford’s farming community special. Published annually by the county Department of Economic Development, the 2026 edition features local women in farming, seasonal recipes with local ingredients, a farm finder directory, planting calendars, agricultural resources, family-friendly activities, and updates on programs and initiatives supporting the county’s agricultural community.

“Agriculture is such an important part of Harford County’s heritage and a vital local industry,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Homegrown Harford is a wonderful way to showcase our ag community, with interesting stories and unique resources that everyone can enjoy.”

This year’s Homegrown Harford commemorates the 2026 International Year of the Woman Farmer with stories about the women helping to shape the future of agriculture in Harford County. Readers will meet the three generations of women behind Daily Crisis Farm, learn how a Maryland apiary inspector and her remarkable detection dog are helping to protect honeybees, and discover local leaders preserving farmland, supporting conservation, and inspiring the next generation of agricultural professionals.

Now in its eighth year, Homegrown Harford will debut in 2026 at the county government tent at the Harford County Farm Fair, running Saturday, July 18 through Saturday, July 25, at the Equestrian Center, 608 N. Tollgate Road in Bel Air, where visitors can pick up a free copy while supplies last. Following the fair, free copies will be available at the Harford County Department of Economic Development, local libraries, and other community locations throughout the county, and online. Visit Harford County’s Agriculture webpage at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1655/Agriculture for the digital edition and additional agricultural resources.