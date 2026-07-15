McComas Family Funeral Homes celebrates its 218-year history by featuring its first float in the Bel Air Independence Day parade

The McComas Family Funeral Homes, founded just 32 years after the country, entered a float in the Bel Air Fourth of July Parade for the first time to celebrate America’s semiquincentennial. Here are the details provided by the company:

Photos courtesy of McComas Family Funeral Homes

McComas Family Funeral Homes Makes Historic Debut in Bel Air Fourth of July Parade



BEL AIR, Md. — For the first time in the McComas family’s 218-year history, McComas Family Funeral Homes proudly entered a float in the Town of Bel Air’s Fourth of July Parade, joining thousands of community members in celebrating both America’s 250th anniversary and the funeral home’s own remarkable legacy of service.

Founded in 1808, McComas Family Funeral Homes has been privileged to serve families throughout Harford County for seven generations. This year’s parade provided a meaningful opportunity to honor the nation’s history while reflecting on more than two centuries of compassionate care and commitment to the community.

Despite temperatures climbing above 100 degrees, the McComas team came together with enthusiasm, creativity, and pride to build a float that paid tribute to both the United States and the family’s enduring heritage. The project became a true team effort, with employees and family members contributing their time, talents, and dedication to create a memorable display that celebrated service, patriotism, and community.

“It was an honor to participate in this year’s parade and celebrate alongside our neighbors,” said Howard K. McComas IV, President of McComas Family Funeral Homes. “As our nation commemorates 250 years of independence, we are humbled to reflect on our own 218-year journey of serving generations of families. We are grateful for the trust our community has placed in us since 1808 and remain committed to walking alongside families with compassion, dignity, and care for generations to come.”

McComas Family Funeral Homes continues to be family-owned and operated, carrying forward a tradition that has spanned seven generations. While much has changed since the company’s founding, its mission remains the same: to provide meaningful funeral, cremation, and memorial services that honor every life and support every family with excellence and compassion.

As the community looks toward the future, McComas Family Funeral Homes is honored to continue its legacy of service while embracing new ways to meet the evolving needs of the families it has proudly served for more than two centuries.

About McComas Family Funeral Homes:

Founded in 1808, McComas Family Funeral Homes has served the families of Harford County and the surrounding region for seven generations. With locations in Bel Air, Abingdon, and Jarrettsville, McComas is committed to providing personalized funeral, cremation, and memorial services with compassion, integrity, and excellence. As one of the nation’s oldest continuously family-owned funeral homes, McComas remains dedicated to honoring every life and supporting every family with care and professionalism.