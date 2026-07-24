New Copperplex Way in Edgewood opens

Copperplex Way, a new county roadway designed to reduce traffic through neighborhoods surrounding the Copperplex facility in Edgewood, is now open to the public. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly on the new Copperplex Way in Edgewood. (Photo courtesy Harford County government)

Copperplex Way in Edgewood Now Opened

BEL AIR, Md., (July 23, 2026) – Copperplex Way, a new county roadway in Edgewood, is now open to the public.

Designed to help reduce traffic through neighborhoods surrounding the Copperplex facility, the roadway connects Cedar Drive and Willoughby Beach Road, providing a more direct route for visitors and making the facility easier to locate for those unfamiliar with the area. Directional signage will also be installed to guide visitors to nearby businesses, helping support the local economy.

“This new roadway is a win for the Edgewood community and the neighborhoods surrounding the Copperplex facility,” Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Copperplex Way improves access to one of the area’s premier recreational destinations while reducing traffic through nearby neighborhoods and supporting continued economic growth in Edgewood.”