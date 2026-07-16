Section of Bush Chapel Road in Aberdeen reopens today after completion of culvert extension project

A section of Bush Chapel Road between Mount Calvary Church Road and South Stepney Road in Aberdeen has been reopened to all through traffic July 16. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Photo courtesy of the Harford County government

Section of Bush Chapel Road in Aberdeen Reopened Thursday, July 16

BEL AIR, Md., (July 16, 2026) – A section of Bush Chapel Road between Mount Calvary Church Road and South Stepney Road in Aberdeen has been reopened to all through traffic Thursday, July 16, following completion of a culvert extension project.

Questions may be directed to 410-638-3509 ext. 1298.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.