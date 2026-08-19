APG Federal Credit Union announced the re-election of board members and the appointment of new table officers to its board of directors following the credit union’s 88th annual member meeting. Here are the details provided by the credit union:

APG Federal Credit Union Announces New Board Appointments Following Annual Meeting

EDGEWOOD, Md., August 6, 2026 – APG Federal Credit Union (APGFCU®), a trusted and growing credit union serving Baltimore City, as well as Baltimore, Harford and Cecil counties, announced the re-election of board members and appointment of new table officers to its board of directors following the credit union’s 88th annual member meeting, held this spring. The appointments include a new board chair, vice chair, secretary and assistant treasurer, reflecting APGFCU’s continued commitment to strong leadership and governance.



“The strength of our credit union is built on strong leadership and a shared commitment to the members and communities we serve,” said Becky Smith, president and CEO of APGFCU. “Our newly appointed board officers bring an incredible wealth of experience and a deep understanding of our mission to their roles. Their guidance will help ensure APGFCU continues making sound strategic decisions that strengthen our credit union and creates lasting value for our members.”



APGFCU members re-elected Timothy A. Sherwood, Donald J. Burnett and Emanuel C. Hatton to serve three-year terms on the board of directors. The board is comprised of volunteers and is responsible for guiding the strategic direction of the institution, ensuring financial stability, and representing the best interests of the communities it serves.



The following individuals will serve as table officers for APGFCU’s 2026 Board of Directors:

Timothy A. Sherwood, Board Chairman : Sherwood brings extensive educational and organizational leadership experience to his new board role, having most recently served as vice president for academic affairs at Harford Community College. He also previously served as vice chair of APGFCU’s board.

: Sherwood brings extensive educational and organizational leadership experience to his new board role, having most recently served as vice president for academic affairs at Harford Community College. He also previously served as vice chair of APGFCU’s board. Sherif Eskaros, Vice Chair : Eskaros brings substantial engineering and legal experience to his role as vice chair, having previously served as an associate director on key APGFCU committees. He was previously assistant treasurer on the board.

: Eskaros brings substantial engineering and legal experience to his role as vice chair, having previously served as an associate director on key APGFCU committees. He was previously assistant treasurer on the board. Paul Eikenberg, Secretary: Eikenberg is a results-oriented, tech-savvy professional with more than 30 years of experience supporting and operating locally owned businesses. He previously served as chairman of the APGFCU Board of Directors from 2019 to 2023.

Eikenberg is a results-oriented, tech-savvy professional with more than 30 years of experience supporting and operating locally owned businesses. He previously served as chairman of the APGFCU Board of Directors from 2019 to 2023. Cheryl D. Rice, Treasurer: Rice is a former Aberdeen Proving Ground employee who retired after 39 years of service. During her tenure, she held a variety of key financial roles, including accountant, auditor and budget analyst, where she helped strengthen the organization’s financial stewardship.

Rice is a former Aberdeen Proving Ground employee who retired after 39 years of service. During her tenure, she held a variety of key financial roles, including accountant, auditor and budget analyst, where she helped strengthen the organization’s financial stewardship. Donald J. Burnett, COL (Ret.), Assistant Treasurer: Following a successful tenure as board chairman, during which he helped guide the credit union’s growth to more than $2.4 billion in assets, Burnett transitions to the role of assistant treasurer, continuing his service and leadership on the board.



For more information about APGFCU’s Board of Directors and their role in guiding the credit union, visit www.apgfcu.com/about-us/volunteers.html.



About APGFCU

APG Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative committed to building strong families for a stronger community. Founded in 1938, APGFCU holds $2.6 billion in assets and serves over 185,000 members with a full range of financial products and services.