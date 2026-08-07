Book Fair at Bel Air comes to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8

Book Fair at Bel Air, an event that aims to connect readers of all ages with books, authors, and engaging literacy experiences, comes to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8. Here are the details provided by the nonprofit literary organization:

Book Fair at Bel Air Returns August 8 with Nationally Recognized Authors, 110+ Vendors, and Free Family Fun

BEL AIR, MD — Book Fair at Bel Air will return on Saturday, August 8, 2026, bringing together more than 110 authors, artists, bookstores, and literary vendors for a free, family-friendly celebration of reading and storytelling.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College and is open to the public at no cost.

Presented by Book Fair at Bel Air, a Harford County-based 501(c)(3) literacy nonprofit organization, the event aims to connect readers of all ages with books, authors, and engaging literacy experiences.

This year’s featured authors include Ruta Sepetys, Kristy Boyce, Lindsey Duga, Richard and W.H. Chizmar, Mazey Eddings, Carylee Carrington, and Marc Avery.

In addition to author signings and book sales, attendees can enjoy:

More than 110 authors and vendors

Bookstore shopping

Character visits

Free photo booth

Face painting

Games and prizes

Interactive crafts and activities

Opportunities to discover new books and connect with authors

“Book Fair at Bel Air was created to make books and literacy accessible, exciting, and community-centered,” said Samantha Heil, Founder and Executive Director of Book Fair at Bel Air. “We’re proud to offer a free event where readers can meet authors, discover new stories, and experience the joy that books bring.”

The 2026 theme, “Reading is RAD-ical,” draws inspiration from the beloved school book fairs of decades past, combining retro nostalgia with a modern celebration of literacy, storytelling, and community connection.

Since becoming a nonprofit organization in 2026, Book Fair at Bel Air has expanded its literacy programming throughout the year while continuing to grow its flagship annual event.

The event is expected to draw thousands of readers, families, educators, and book lovers from across Maryland and the surrounding region.

Event Details

Book Fair at Bel Air 2026

Saturday, August 8, 2026

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College

401 Thomas Run Road

Bel Air, MD 21015

Admission is free and open to all ages.

For more information, visit www.bookfairatbelair.org.