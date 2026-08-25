Chesapeake Academy of the Performing Arts to host Open House Aug. 29

The Chesapeake Academy of the Performing Arts is hosting an open house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 29. Here are the details provided by the organization:

CAPA Open House is Saturday!

Saturday, August 29

9 AM–1 PM

2217 E Churchville Rd, Suite D, Bel Air, MD

Come tour our NEW space and meet our dance & baton instructors! Explore our dance and baton twirling programs, catch a live baton twirling demo, try a few new dance steps, and learn more about our CAPA Company and TwirlTasTix competitive teams.

Plus, enjoy special Open House giveaways!

Whether you’re looking for the perfect first dance class, your baton twirler’s first spin, or a place for your experienced dancer or twirler to grow, we can’t wait to meet you and welcome you to our new home!

Link to register:

https://app.thestudiodirector.com/chesapeakeacademyofper/portal.sd?page=Login

Save the date & stay tuned!