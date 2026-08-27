Free Harford County workshop on buying an existing business Sept. 10

The Harford County Department of Economic Development will host a free workshop on Sept. 10 designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners understand the opportunities and considerations involved in purchasing an existing business. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Free Harford County Workshop on Buying an Existing Business September 10

BEL AIR, Md., (Aug. 27, 2026) – The Harford County Department of Economic Development will host Buying a Business 101: Reduce Startup Risk & Accelerate Growth, a free workshop designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners understand the opportunities and considerations involved in purchasing an existing business. The workshop will be held on Thursday, September 10, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the CONVERGE Innovation Center at 1201 Technology Drive in Aberdeen.

“For anyone planning to start or expand a small business, this workshop will help them explore the option of purchasing an existing business,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Attendees will hear from experts about the factors to consider and available loan programs through the Small Business Administration.”

While starting a business from the ground up is a familiar path to entrepreneurship, purchasing an existing business can offer another way to build or expand a company. An established business may come with existing customers, employees, operational systems, and a track record that can help reduce some of the uncertainty associated with a startup.

Presented by the Maryland Small Business Development Center, the workshop will introduce the business acquisition process and help participants better understand what to consider before making a purchase. Topics will include:

Evaluating the benefits and risks of buying an established business

Understanding the acquisition process and important considerations before buying

Exploring how SBA loan programs can help finance business acquisitions through flexible terms and lower equity requirements

The workshop is part of the Harford County Department of Economic Development’s ongoing LevelUp series, providing entrepreneurs and small businesses with access to educational resources, professional expertise, and practical tools to support their growth and success.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/buying-a-business-101-reduce-startup-risk-accelerate-growth-tickets-1998599947243

Interested but unable to attend? Through a continued partnership with Harford TV, the session will be recorded and posted on the Harford County Economic Development website alongside recordings of prior LevelUp workshops at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3960/LevelUp-Harford-Business-Workshop-Series