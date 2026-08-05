Harford Community Action Agency seeks volunteers for ‘Give Back Day’ at Harford County Food Bank Sept. 8

The Harford Community Action Agency seeks volunteers for its “Give Back Day” at the Harford County Food Bank Sept. 8. Here are the details provided by the agency:

The Harford Community Action Agency to Host September Volunteer Day

Volunteers needed for September 8th “Give Back Day” at the Harford County Food Bank

Edgewood, MD (8/4/26) – The Harford Community Action Agency (HCAA) is once again inviting Harford County residents to roll up their sleeves and make a difference at the Harford County Food Bank. The event will take place on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at the Harford Community Action Agency located at 1321 Woodbridge Station Way B, Edgewood, MD 21040, from 7:45 to 11:00 a.m.

With food insecurity touching thousands of families across the region, Give Back Day provides a hands-on opportunity to give back and strengthen the Harford community. Volunteers will work alongside HCAA team members to unload and organize food donations that go directly to neighbors in need.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing volunteers and neighbors come together under one roof,” said HCAA CEO Pamela Craig. “Every set of hands helps more families walk away with the food they need.”

Volunteers can sign up by completing the form here: https://tinyurl.com/ynvyhu4s. Additionally, volunteers must submit a volunteer application by visiting this link: https://harfordcaa.org/volunteers-needed/. Every volunteer will receive a free t-shirt and breakfast will be provided.

About The Harford Community Action Agency

The Harford Community Action Agency (HCAA) is Harford County’s designated Community Action Agency. HCAA offers services to all Harford County residents undergoing financial hardships regarding food, housing, energy/heating, and budget and family counseling needs. HCAA strives to help residents achieve self-sufficiency through the Maryland Energy Assistance Program, Homeless Prevention, Homeless Services, Community Food Pantry/Food Bank and Food Advocacy. For more information about the Harford Community Action Agency and its programs visit https://harfordcaa.org/.