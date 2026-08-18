Harford County Public Library Foundation’s Board of Directors has elected new Executive Committee leadership. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Foundation Elects New Executive Committee Leadership, New Board Member

Belcamp, Md., August 18, 2026 — Harford County Public Library Foundation’s Board of Directors has elected new Executive Committee leadership: Matthew Buecker, president; Matthew L. Allison, vice president; Phil Logan, treasurer; and Brianna Stinebaugh-Blumberg, secretary, for a two-year term. In addition, Marie-Yves Nadine Jean-Baptiste was elected to the Board of Directors for a three-year term.

Matthew Buecker

“The Library’s Foundation has always had a remarkable ability to attract some of the best and brightest professionals and community leaders to its Board of Directors, and this outstanding group continues that tradition,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are delighted to welcome our new executive team of Matthew Buecker, Matthew L. Allison, Phil Logan and Brianna Stinebaugh-Blumberg and new Board member Marie-Yves Nadine Jean-Baptiste. Each brings valuable experience, fresh ideas and a shared commitment to strengthening the Library and expanding opportunities for the residents of Harford County.”

Harford County Public Library Foundation is a charitable organization that raises funds and awareness to support the Library’s services, resources and capital improvements beyond the capacity of the Library’s tax-funded operating budget. The Foundation is currently working on several projects including the Annual Wheelchair Costume Workshop and Inclusive Trunk or Treat on October 2-3 and the 22nd Annual Gala, titled A Winter’s Ball: Revolution in the Stacks, on November 7 at the Abingdon Library.

Matthew L. Allison

Buecker, the new Foundation president, is a marketing and communications executive with more than 20 years of experience leading brand strategy, customer engagement and marketing transformation for large, customer-focused organizations. He serves as director of marketing for Exelon’s Mid-Atlantic utilities, where he leads enterprise marketing and communications strategy for BGE, Pepco and Delmarva Power. Born and raised in Harford County, Buecker is passionate about giving back to the community and supporting organizations that create opportunities for lifelong learning, education and enrichment.

Allison, the new vice president of the Foundation, is counsel at the corporate law firm Nemphos Braue LLC in Towson. Prior to becoming an attorney, he spent eight years as a federal law enforcement officer for the United States Secret Service. He holds a J.D. from the University of Baltimore and an MBA and bachelor’s degree in marketing and sociology from West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Logan, the new Foundation treasurer, is the membership director for the Harford County Chamber of Commerce following a career in community banking. He has been a supporter of the Library for many years, beginning as a volunteer, and has remained committed to advancing the Library’s mission of lifelong learning, community engagement and access to resources for all residents. Through his leadership and service, he helps strengthen the Foundation’s ability to support innovative programs, services and opportunities that benefit the Harford County community.

Phil Logan

Brianna Stinebaugh-Blumberg

Stinebaugh-Blumberg, the Foundation’s new secretary, teaches biopsychology, behavioral statistics and research at Towson University. She has received numerous awards and honors including the Distinguished Full-Time Faculty Award from Towson in 2016-17 and 2018-19 and the Faculty of the Month Award from Psi Chi in 2016 and 2018. In addition, she also teaches adult ballet classes at County Ballet and homeschools her daughter. She joined the Library Foundation’s Board in 2025. Stinebaugh-Blumberg and her family have been longtime, active supporters of the Library.

Joining the Foundation’s Board of Directors is Jean-Baptist, the managing owner of The Saint Yves Law Firm, where she focuses her practice on estates and trusts and taxation. She holds a J.D., an LL.M. in Taxation, and an Estate Planning Certificate from the University of Baltimore School of Law. In addition to her practice, Jean-Baptist is active in community leadership and service roles. She is a member-at-large of the Women’s Bar Association for Harford County, serves on the executive board of the Harford County Bar Foundation and is a member of the Bel Air Lions Club. A former chair of the Baltimore County Bar Association’s Estates & Trusts Committee, she has also taught as an adjunct professor at Loyola University Maryland and served on the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties.

Marie-Yves Nadine Jean-Baptiste

“Our Foundation Board is strengthened by leaders who bring not only exceptional professional expertise but also a genuine passion for service,” said Amber Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement at Harford County Public Library. “Our outstanding Board of Directors guide the Foundation’s fundraising, partnerships and advocacy as we work to provide Library programs, resources, technology and welcoming community spaces beyond what public funding alone can support. We are incredibly fortunate that so many talented individuals are devoted to the Library’s mission and impact.”

Harford County Public Library Foundation raises funds and awareness to support the Library’s services, resources and capital improvements. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. All donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. To learn more about sponsorship, donation and endowment opportunities, contact Shrodes, at shrodes@hcplonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.