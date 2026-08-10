Harford County Public Library hosts traveling exhibition featuring Harford County Photography Group’s annual competition winners

Harford County Cultural Arts Board and Harford County Public Library are partnering with the Harford County Photography Group on Through the Lens, a traveling exhibition that will visit libraries from August 2026 through April 2027. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Hosts Traveling Exhibition Through the Lens, Featuring Harford County Photography Group’s Annual Competition Winners

The exhibition will bring award-winning local photography to seven libraries throughout the county

Belcamp, Md., August 10, 2026 – Harford County Cultural Arts Board and Harford County Public Library are partnering with the Harford County Photography Group on Through the Lens, a traveling exhibition that will visit libraries from August 2026 through April 2027. The exhibit will bring award-winning local photography to seven libraries throughout the county, making the arts more accessible to Harford County residents.

Featuring winning images from the Harford County Photography Group’s annual competition, Through the Lens explores three themes: “Motion,” “Long Exposure and Bright Lights” and “Tell Me a Story.” The 10 winners were selected by an independent juror in November 2025.

The exhibition will be held at the following locations:

Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue, August 10-31

Havre de Grace Library, 120 North Union Avenue, September 4-25

Norrisville Library, 5310 Norrisville Road, White Hall, from October 5-30

Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road, November 16-December 18

Aberdeen Library, 21 Franklin Street, January 4-29

Jarrettsville Library, 3722 Norrisville Road, February 15-March 13

Joppa Library, 655 Towne Center Drive, March 22-April 23

“This traveling exhibition brings the arts to communities throughout Harford County, making it easy for residents to experience inspiring photography close to home,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Thanks to our partnership with the Harford County Cultural Arts Board and Harford County Photography Group, we’ve created opportunities for residents to discover new perspectives and celebrate the vibrant arts community and local artists that enrich Harford County every day.”

In addition to the exhibition, many libraries will also offer special programming in partnership with the Harford Photography Group, such as artist talks, composition workshops and complimentary headshots. For information about program dates, times and registration, visit HCPLonline.org.

“The Harford County Photography Group is proud to partner with Harford County Public Library and the Harford County Cultural Arts Board on this award-winning exhibit,” said Ray Perez, president of the Harford County Photography Group. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to inspiring creativity, connecting our community and creating opportunities for photographers of all skill levels to learn, grow and share their work with the public.”

To learn more about the Harford Photography Group, how to become a member and upcoming events, visit www.hcphotogroup.org.

About Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board

As the official county arts agency, Harford County Cultural Arts Board is the primary local resource for arts and cultural organizations, independent artists and the audiences of Harford County. The government-appointed advisory board provides grant funding, sponsors workshops, programs and events, and encourages, advocates for and invests in the advancement of the arts in Harford County. Since December 2015, Harford County Cultural Arts Board has operated under the auspices of Harford County Public Library Board of Library Trustees. Activities are made possible by a County Arts Development grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, a Maryland State agency under the authority of the Department of Commerce, Division of Tourism, Film and the Arts. Harford County Cultural Arts Board was founded in 1973, and for more than 50 years has worked to “Preserve, Enhance and Promote the Culture of Harford County, Maryland.” To learn more about the services and programs of Harford County Cultural Arts Board, or if you are interested in serving on the Arts Board, visit www.CulturalArtsBoard.org.

About Harford County Public Library

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.