Harford County Public Library’s August featured programs include dinosaurs and the history of Pyrex 

Harford County Public Library is offering numerous programs in August on a variety of topics including dinosaurs, America 250, the history of Pyrex, a stage show, computer basics focusing on Internet safety, exploring native plants and more. Here are the details provided by the library system:



Harford County Public Library Announces August Featured Programs

Programs include all things dinosaur plus America 250, Pyrex, computer basics, native plants and more

Belcamp, Md., August 4, 2026 — Harford County Public Library is offering numerous programs in August on a variety of topics including dinosaurs, America 250, the history of Pyrex, a stage show, computer basics focusing on Internet safety, exploring native plants and more.

“August is the perfect time to explore, learn and have fun at Harford County Public Library. Families participating in our dinosaur-themed Summer Reading program can enjoy a prehistoric adventure through activities such as a dinosaur obstacle course, prehistoric putt-putt golf, creating a 3-D ‘dinorama’ and a DINO-mite Outdoor Stage Show,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We’re also proud to continue our America’s 250 celebration with engaging programs that explore how maps have evolved over time, a special movie presentation plus an exploration of native plants. With programs and events designed for all ages and interests, there’s always something new to discover at the Library.”

August events include:

Prehistoric Putt-Putt, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Aberdeen Library, 21 Franklin Street. Mini golf fans are encouraged to schedule a tee-time at the Library’s indoor Prehistoric Putt-Putt. A reservation may be made by calling 410-273-5608. The event is supported by the Aberdeen Friends of HCPL. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16089466.

250th Movie Matinee: “National Treasure: Book of Secrets,” August 8, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Joppa Library, 655 Towne Center Drive. Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with a family friendly film shown on the big screen, with snacks provided. The program is supported by the Joppa Friends of HCPL. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16211930.

The Colorful History of Pyrex: From Kitchen Staple to Collector Favorite, August 8, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. Vintage Pyrex has become one of the most recognizable collectibles in American kitchens. This engaging and interactive program, presented by Jolene Forrester, owner of JoRetro in Havre de Grace, explores the history of Pyrex from its scientific beginnings in 1915 to its rise as a colorful mid-century kitchen staple and today’s thriving collector market. Participants will learn how to identify common patterns, understand what makes certain pieces valuable and how to properly care for vintage Pyrex. The program concludes with a live identification and informal appraisal session, where attendees may bring one Pyrex item from home for discussion. The program is supported by the Bel Air Friends of HCPL. Registration is recommended at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16220999.

DINO-mite Outdoor Extravaganza and Stage Show, August 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Shamrock Park, behind the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. Celebrate the end of summer in Shamrock Park with the Traveling Library, active games, a community art exhibit and open mic on stage. If you wish to share a talent on stage or participate in the open mic, contact Kim Truxel at the Bel Air Library’s Children’s Department at 410-638-3151 or at truxel@hcplonline.org. The stage show is supported by the Bel Air Friends of HCPL. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16219931.

Dino Dioramas, August 13 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library, 120 North Union Avenue. At this family program, create your own 3-D prehistoric dinosaur scene using a shoebox and a variety of craft supplies, dinosaurs included. The program is supported by the Havre de Grace Friends of HCPL. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16211141.

A History of America in 10 Maps, August 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Library, 21 Franklin Street. Benjamin Egerman of the Enoch Pratt Free Library will use their historic map collection to reveal how maps were used during colonization, the Revolutionary War, industrialization and westward expansion, the Black experience, the World Wars and beyond. A map can tell you much more than how to get from point A to point B; they can show you firsthand how mapmakers over hundreds of years charted a changing landscape and a changing society. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16201369.

Computer Basics: Internet Safety, August 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Edgewood Library, 629 Edgewood Road. Learn how to navigate the Internet with confidence. This class will cover important ways to protect data, recognize suspicious activity and evaluate the reliability of what is seen online. Participants should be familiar with the basics of operating a computer prior to attending. Each person attending must register in advance at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16208147.

Unearth a Garden: Explore Native Plants, August 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road. Learn how important native Maryland plants are to the environment and experience them in person. Participants will design a flowerpot and plant native seeds to nurture and grow them at home. Each child attending must register prior to the event at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16199795.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.