Three locations in Harford County are now part of Maryland Mesonet, a statewide network of weather stations to help first responders plan effectively before and during emergencies. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Mesonet weather station located in Whiteford. (Photo courtesy Harford County government)

Harford Locations Join Maryland Network of Weather Stations to Better Prepare for Emergencies

BEL AIR, Md., (Aug. 26, 2026) – Three locations in Harford County are now part of Maryland Mesonet, a statewide network of weather stations to help first responders plan effectively before and during emergencies. The stations, called mesonet towers, typically stand 10-meters high and are equipped to measure real-time data, such as temperature, wind direction and speed, rainfall, and soil moisture. The data is accessed by Harford County Emergency Services and available to the public.

Mesonet weather station located in Whiteford. (Photo courtesy Harford County government)









“These weather stations provide critical information during storms and other hazardous situations,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “The more information we have, the better prepared we will be to protect the citizens of Harford County.”

Having real-time data helps Emergency Services respond during severe local weather. Being part of a network allows county emergency management staff to monitor conditions in other parts of the state to get a better idea of what to expect when the weather system approaches Harford.

For example, if soil moisture levels are found to be high in a specific area, creating the potential for flooding during a significant rainstorm, Emergency Services and other first responders could reduce response times by deploying extra resources to the area before the storm arrives.

Harford’s newest mesonet tower was installed in July at Youth’s Benefit Elementary School in Fallston. Another is located at the county’s public works facility in Whiteford and the third is at Abingdon Fire Company’s House 3 on Willoughby Beach Road in Edgewood. Together, the three towers provide data from the northern, western/central and southern parts of the county.

Maryland Mesonet is a partnership with the University of Maryland and the Maryland Department of Emergency Management; its data is accessible at https://mesonet.umd.edu/index.html.