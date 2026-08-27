Local twirlers take titles at national competitions

Two of Bel Air Recreation’s Applause of Bel Air Twirling athletes won titles at recent national competitions. Here are the details the organization provided:

It was an unforgettable national competition season for Bel Air Recreation’s Applause of Bel Air Twirling, as athletes Gianna Houck and Lily Orsburn delivered standout performances at the nation’s two most prestigious events: the United States Twirling Association (USTA) Nationals in Iowa and the National Baton Twirling Association (NBTA) Nationals at Notre Dame. Competing against hundreds of top athletes from across the country, both twirlers brought home major titles, historic accomplishments, and international qualifications.

Gianna Houck captured a 1st-place National Title in Beginner 3-Baton alongside a strong 3rd-place finish in Intermediate 2-Baton. Adding to her incredible summer, Gianna represented Maryland as College Ms. Majorette of Maryland in the Ms. Majorette of America pageant. She brings a wealth of experience to the program as a recent University of Delaware graduate who spent four years shining as a featured UD Golden Girl.

Lily Orsburn achieved top-ten finishes across the board highlighted by a 1st-place victory in Open World Show Twirl, 3rd place in Advanced 3-Baton, and 8th-place finishes in both Advanced Solo and Advanced 2-Baton. Lily is a former Feature Twirler for Harford Technical High School who heads to West Virginia University this fall as a newly selected Feature Twirler for the iconic “Pride of West Virginia” Marching Band.

Adding to the excitement, both national competitions held world-qualifying events for Team USA, where only the top three athletes per age division earn the honor to represent the country. Lily’s performances earned her spots on both organizations’ USA teams, making her the very first Applause twirler in program history to earn a spot on Team USA. She will represent the United States on the international stage twice in 2027 first at the WFNBTMA Inspiration Cup in Italy in March, and again at the International Baton Twirling Federation (IBTF) Nations Cup in Liverpool, England, in August. Reflecting on the historic milestone, Lily shared, “It has always been a goal of mine to twirl internationally. I am so excited to represent the USA next year. Realizing I made the team was a dream come true.”

Both athletes extend their deepest gratitude to dedicated coaches Barb Garrity and Dawn Amos. Their exceptional leadership and support turned years of relentless hard work into historic national and global success.

As the premier baton twirling team in Bel Air and Harford County, Applause draws twirlers of all ages from across the Baltimore region, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, having produced more State, Regional, and National champions than any other local group. In addition to their elite competition and national programs, Applause offers recreational classes for children who want to participate in a fun, active sport without the pressure to compete. Thanks to their affiliation with Bel Air Rec and the dedication of volunteer coaches, they provide top-tier instruction at a fraction of the cost of other area programs. Registration for Applause Baton Twirling is now open for the fall season, with classes beginning in October. Sign up can be found at belairrec.org/applause.