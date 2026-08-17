Smyth Jewelers to open new store this fall in former Walgreens location at Greenbrier Shopping Center

Smyth Jewelers plans to open a store this fall in the former Walgreens building at 1201 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by the real estate brokerage involved in the sale:

TD&A Announces Smyth Jewelers to Open in Bel Air

Family-owned jewelry chain to open fourth location in former Walgreens building

TD&A announced today that Smyth Jewelers has signed a sublease for 1201 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. The family-owned jewelry retailer, who first opened their doors in 1914, will open its fourth Maryland location at the property this fall.

The 12,500 square-foot, 2-story, freestanding former Walgreens building will be converted into a new Smyth Jewelers showroom, joining the company’s signature location in Timonium and satellite stores in Annapolis and Ellicott City.

Smyth Chief Financial Officer Bob Yanega said the move to Bel Air was a natural fit, as many of the company’s customers and employees live in the area. “We love the Bel Air community and have watched it grow for years,” Yanega said.

Smyth plans to invest approximately $650,000 in renovations and expects the new location to create between 12 and 15 jobs for the area. The store is expected to open this fall, with the opening date dependent in part on the arrival of custom showcase displays.

The property is owned by AVC Bel Air LLC, which purchased the property in 2009 from KIMCO Realty.

Smyth was represented in this transaction by Steven Cornblatt, Principal, and Coleman Tirone, Associate with TD&A. Cornblatt and Tirone can be reached at (410) 435-4004 or via email at scornblatt@troutdaniel.com and ctirone@troutdaniel.com. Walgreen’s was represented by Geoff Mackler and Alex Shiel with H&R Retail.

About TD&A

Trout Daniel & Associates is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage serving businesses throughout the Mid-Atlantic and beyond. The firm takes a highly collaborative approach to providing a full range of commercial real estate services, including brokerage, development, consulting and management to the retail, office, industrial, multi-family and investment market segments.