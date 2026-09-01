The 36th Annual Bel Air Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Celebration is now accepting participant applications. Here are the details provided by the organizers:

Photo courtesy https://www.belairmd.org/226/Christmas-Parade

36th ANNUAL BEL AIR CHRISTMAS PARADE APPLICATIONS NOW BEING ACCEPTED

BEL AIR, MARYLAND: The Town of Bel Air, the Bel Air Downtown Alliance and Parade Chairman Michael Blum announce the 36th Annual BEL AIR CHRISTMAS PARADE & TREE LIGHTING CELEBRATION scheduled for Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 3:30 pm.

Join local high school bands, floats, performers and costumed characters as they gather to celebrate the holiday season in Bel Air. This free community event is a festive tradition for the whole family to enjoy.

To apply, please visit: www.belairmd.org/226/Christmas-Parade for an on-line application. The DEADLINE for applying to be in the parade is Monday, November 23, 2026.

Participation in the Parade is by ACCEPTANCE OF APPLICATION only. Submitting an application does not guarantee acceptance; all applicants will be contacted individually with a decision regarding approval for participation.

All parade participants must be costumed or dressed in holiday or seasonal theme, including animals, which, to the extent possible, should be decorated or “accessorized” in keeping with the holiday or Christmas theme. Participating floats must also be decorated in a holiday theme.

Please note: Commercial units are permitted only if they include a performance or holiday themed unit. Parade units are required to keep moving during the parade, and groups or performers may not distribute or hand out anything to the crowd.

In addition to participants, the Christmas Parade and Celebration is also seeking sponsors. For information on being a sponsor, please visit the Bel Air Downtown Alliance website at downtownbelair.com or send an e-mail to Jenny Erhard at jenny@downtownbelair.com.

For a complete schedule of events and additional information, please visit www.belairmd.org/226/Christmas-Parade.