63rd Havre de Grace Art Show comes to Concord Point Park and Tydings Park Oct. 17 and 18

The Havre de Grace Art Show comes to Concord Point Park and Tydings Park 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 and 18. Here are the details provided by the organizers:

63rd Havre de Grace Art Show set for October 17 and 18

The Havre de Grace Art Show at Concord Point Park and Tydings Park is the place to be from 10:00 am- 5:00 pm on October 17 and 18 for a weekend of creativity celebrating Arts & Humanities Month!

Meet artisans showcasing their talents, enjoy live entertainment, and delicious food on the waterfront at Tydings and Concord Point Parks. This juried exhibit and sale, which is free to the public to attend, will highlight quality work by artists, makers, craftspeople, and authors original work from books and photography to drawing, acrylic, oil, and watercolor painting, as well as sculpture, handmade crafts ranging from brooms, ceramics/pottery, fibers, floral, glass, jewelry, soap, metal, woodwork, and more.



Saturday, October 17: You Be the Judge!

From 10 am–5 pm, help choose your favorite artist for the People’s Choice Award! Browse the parks, choose your favorite, and cast your vote. Voting will only take place on Saturday. The People’s Choice Award will be presented in memory of local artist Ezra Berger on Sunday, October 18. Stop by the Information Booth at either park to cast your ballot!

This year help us fill the truck with non-perishable food items to be donated to local Harford and Cecil food pantries. The show is the perfect place to get a head start on your holiday shopping! Relax and enjoy the day at the show where the Susquehanna River meet the headwaters of the Chesapeake Bay (lawn chairs and blankets welcome).



Children can enjoy story time by local authors adjacent to the playground in Tydings Park. See the entertainment schedule below or check HdGArtShow.org or the Havre de Grace media pages for details.



Free parking is available in the large lot located at Pennington Avenue and Juniata Street and on street throughout the city. “The Tide” city trollies will shuttle patrons all around town with stops at the Art Show parks.



The Havre de Grace Art Show is presented by ArtUnion and sponsored by the Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse, with supporting sponsors Rebecca Burd, Realtor, Guitar Restorations, Maryland Portable Concrete, and Harford’s Heart Magazine. This all volunteer-based fundraiser benefits the historic Concord Point Lighthouse and various arts projects.



Interested in volunteering during set up or the show? Email hdgartshow@gmail.com.

For event details visit http://www.hdgartshow.org/

For up-to-date news and highlights please follow, like, and share the Havre de Grace Art Show on Facebook, Instagram, X, and Reddit.

63rd Annual Havre de Grace Art Show

Saturday, October 17

Concord Point Park Stage

10:00 am- noon Jules Riser

12:30 -2:30 pm Head Case

3:00-5:00 pm Christopher Dean Band

All Day – Face Painting by Kelsey



Tydings Park-Gazebo

11:30 am-1:30 pm Wayne George

2:00-3:30 pm Mark Boyle

4:00-5:00 pm 229th Maryland National Guard Jazz Band



Noon – Kids Activity – Tydings Park near Playground

Author Stephanie Guzman – Story Time

Sunday, October 18

Concord Point Park Stage

10:00 -11:00am

11:30- 1:30 pm Middle of No Where 2:00-3:30 pm Red Toad Connection

4:00-5:00 pm MichaelAll Day – Face Painting by Kelsey



Tydings Park-Gazebo

10:00- 11:00 am DJ Lukey MC

11:30 am-1:30 pm Turtle Tribe Trio

2:00-3:30 pm Bobby Dixon

4:00- 5:00 pm Sugaree Band

Noon – Kids Activity – Tydings Park near Playground