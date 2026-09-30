Paul Eikenberg, a member of the Harford County community who has volunteered with APGFCU for 30 years and currently serves as board secretary, has been named the recipient of the National Association of Credit Union Chairs (NACUC) Leadership Award. He will be formally recognized at NACUC’s 50th Annual Chairs’ Roundtable Forum in Puerto Rico, October 13–16. Here are the details provided by the credit union:

APG Federal Credit Union Board Director Paul Eikenberg Receives National Association of Credit Union Chairs Leadership Award

Paul Eikenberg

EDGEWOOD, Md., August 31, 2026 – APG Federal Credit Union (APGFCU®), a trusted and growing credit union serving Baltimore City, as well as Baltimore, Harford and Cecil counties, announced that Paul Eikenberg, who currently serves as secretary for APGFCU’s Board of Directors, has been selected as the recipient of the National Association of Credit Union Chairs (NACUC) Leadership Award. This prestigious honor recognizes exceptional credit union board leaders for their excellence in governance, innovation and commitment to advancing the mission of credit unions.



Throughout his 30 years of volunteer service to APGFCU, Eikenberg has demonstrated a strong commitment to the credit union’s mission, serving the financial needs of APGFCU’s members and positively impacting the communities it serves. As board chairman for four years, he was instrumental in guiding APGFCU successfully through the unprecedented challenges that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, helping ensure the credit union remained focused on the needs of its members and employees.



Eikenberg also played a key role in advancing APGFCU’s growth and expanding the range of services available to its members. Under his leadership, APGFCU added Member Business Lending, providing local and regional businesses with greater access to the credit union’s resources. He also helped secure the National Credit Union Administration’s approval to expand APGFCU’s membership field to include Baltimore County and Baltimore City. His leadership and dedication to APGFCU and the entire credit union movement exemplify the qualities recognized by the NACUC Leadership Award.



“The strength of our credit union is built on strong leadership and a shared commitment to the members and communities we serve,” said Becky Smith, president and CEO of APGFCU. “Without question, Paul Eikenberg is a perfect representation of that commitment and has been for 30 years with APGFCU. His leadership and guidance have helped APGFCU make sound strategic decisions that strengthen our credit union and create lasting value for our members. I couldn’t be more excited for Paul for this incredibly well-deserved recognition of his leadership and dedication.”



Eikenberg was elected secretary of APGFCU’s board in April of this year. In his role, Eikenberg supports APGFCU’s mission by ensuring the board’s decisions, records and governance processes are accurate, organized and transparent. Eikenberg has also previously served as vice chair and treasurer for APGFCU’s board, as well as chairman of the board’s Human Resources Committee. He brings more than 30 years of experience supporting and operating locally owned businesses to APGFCU.



APGFCU continues to lead with purpose across the communities it serves, enriching lives and empowering people through comprehensive financial education and impactful partnerships that help build strong, financially secure communities. Paul shares that commitment as a long-standing chair of APGFCU’s Community Impact Committee, where he plays an active role in supporting and strengthening the communities the credit union serves.



The National Association of Credit Union Chairs is the only national trade association dedicated to the development of credit union board chairs and aspiring chairs through unique, high-level education and networking programs.



Eikenberg is only the third recipient to receive this honor. Harlan Kimura of HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union received the award last year, and Jim Hollingsworth of Keesler Federal Credit Union, received the award in 2024. Eikenberg will officially be honored during NACUC’s 50th Annual Chairs’ Roundtable Forum in Puerto Rico, October 13–16, 2026.



For more information about NACUC and its work supporting credit union board leaders, visit www.nacuc.org.



About APGFCU

APG Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative committed to building strong families for a stronger community. Founded in 1938, APGFCU holds $2.6 billion in assets and serves nearly 189,000 members with a full range of financial products and services.