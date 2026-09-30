Harford Bank wins Harford Community Action Agency’s annual food donation competition

The Harford Community Action Agency announced Harford Bank as the winner of its 2026 Battle of the Bins summer can drive. The friendly competition brought together five local businesses to collect nonperishable food donations benefiting the Harford County Food Bank and local families in need. Here are the details provided by the nonprofit:

Courtney Insley (HCAA Food Advocacy Assistant Director), Kim Neely (HCAA COO and Director, Food Bank and Food Pantry), Lorrie Schenning (Harford Bank Chief Operating Officer and HCAA Board Member), Ramona Johnson (Harford Bank Regional Branch Manager), Carla Mattioli (Harford Bank Director of Marketing), Karen Snoops (Harford Bank Director of HR), and Gail Huna (HCAA VP/CFO).



HCAA Announces Winner of Battle of the Bins Summer Can Drive

Harford Bank collected the most food donations to support Harford County families facing food insecurity

Edgewood, MD (9/14/26) – The Harford Community Action Agency (HCAA) has announced Harford Bank as the winner of its 2026 Battle of the Bins summer can drive. The friendly competition brought together five local businesses to collect nonperishable food donations benefiting the Harford County Food Bank and local families in need.

The summer-long competition challenged participating local organizations to collect as many nonperishable food items as possible, helping HCAA stock the Harford County Food Bank. Together, participants collected 2,260 lbs. of food for local families facing food insecurity.

In addition to Harford Bank, participants included Coffee Bar, Conrad’s (Abingdon), The Harford County Public Library (Darlington Branch), and Independent Brewing Company.

Harford Bank took the top spot after collecting 1,112 lbs. of food donations. Conrad’s finished as a close second, with an impressive 896 lbs. of food donations.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who participated, collected donations, and helped make this summer’s drive such a success. Every donation represents one more resource we can provide to a neighbor in need,” said HCAA CEO PJ Craig.

The donated food will help HCAA provide nutritious food to Harford County residents experiencing food insecurity through the Harford County Food Bank. HCAA encourages residents, businesses, and community organizations to continue supporting local families by donating food, volunteering, and learning more about available programs.

About The Harford Community Action Agency

The Harford Community Action Agency (HCAA) is Harford County’s designated Community Action Agency. HCAA offers services to all Harford County residents undergoing financial hardships regarding food, housing, energy/heating, and budget and family counseling needs. HCAA strives to help residents achieve self-sufficiency through the Maryland Energy Assistance Program, Homeless Prevention, Homeless Services, Community Food Pantry/Food Bank and Food Advocacy. For more information about the Harford Community Action Agency and its programs visit https://harfordcaa.org/.