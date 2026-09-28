Harford County Association of REALTORS installs new president and Board of Directors at its annual meeting

The Harford County Association of REALTORS® (HarCAR) recently hosted its annual meeting and the installation of its new president and Board of Directors. Here are the details provided by the organization:
The Harford County Association of REALTORS® Welcomes New President and Board of Directors at 66th Annual Meeting
Bel Air, MD (9/15/26) – The Harford County Association of REALTORS® (HarCAR) recently hosted its annual meeting and the installation of its new president and Board of Directors.
The event was held at Maryland Golf and Country Club on Sept. 9th. Attendees included HarCAR leadership, members, the Maryland REALTORS® president, Harford County elected officials, and others.
Chris Trapani was installed as HarCAR’s president and will serve a one-year term from 2026-2027.
The 2026-2027 Board Directors are:
- President: Chris Trapani
- President-Elect: Azalea Johnson-Fox
- Vice President: Jennifer Hoyt
- Secretary/Treasurer: Linda Harned
- Immediate Past President: Paula Diggs Smith
- Director 1 year: Deanna Marshall
- Director 1 year: Joe Norman
- Director 2 years: Tara Kuzma-Nasteff
- Director 2 years: Sean Howard
- Affiliate Director: Kyle Tomlinson
- Continuing Directors: Ed Garono and Lisa St. Clair-Kimmey
- Harford County Million Dollar Real Estate Association President: Denise Kenney
“This incoming board reflects the depth of talent and commitment we have across our membership,” said HarCAR CEO Veronica Rolocut. “Each of these officers and directors has already given so much of their time to this association, and I know our members are in good hands under Chris’s leadership.”
In addition to installing its new president and board of directors, the event also included an awards ceremony recognizing various HarCAR members.
The 2026 awards recipients include:
- President’s Award: RoseAnn Spalt and Mary Davis
- Affiliate of the Year: Jeff Roemer, Certified Property Inspection
- REmarkable REALTOR®: Tara Kuzma-Nasteff, Weichert REALTORS® Diana Realty
- REALTOR® of the Year: Julie King-Schulz, RE/MAX Components
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Kay Deitz, Garceau Realty
- Good Neighbor Award: Alex Necker, American Premier Realty
- Staff Anniversary (5 Years): April Williams, Administrative Assistant
About the Harford County Association of REALTORS®
The Harford County Association of REALTORS® is a non-profit professional trade association with over 1,500 members dedicated to the protection of homeownership rights, real property rights, and the real estate industry. The Harford County Association of REALTORS® provides its members with resources that enable them to conduct business professionally while promoting the values and benefits for local communities to use the services of the association’s REALTOR® members.