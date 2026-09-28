Harford County Association of REALTORS installs new president and Board of Directors at its annual meeting

The Harford County Association of REALTORS® (HarCAR) recently hosted its annual meeting and the installation of its new president and Board of Directors. Here are the details provided by the organization:

Photo courtesy of HarCAR

The Harford County Association of REALTORS® Welcomes New President and Board of Directors at 66th Annual Meeting

Bel Air, MD (9/15/26) – The Harford County Association of REALTORS® (HarCAR) recently hosted its annual meeting and the installation of its new president and Board of Directors.

The event was held at Maryland Golf and Country Club on Sept. 9th. Attendees included HarCAR leadership, members, the Maryland REALTORS® president, Harford County elected officials, and others.

Chris Trapani was installed as HarCAR’s president and will serve a one-year term from 2026-2027.

The 2026-2027 Board Directors are:

President: Chris Trapani

President-Elect: Azalea Johnson-Fox

Vice President: Jennifer Hoyt

Secretary/Treasurer: Linda Harned

Immediate Past President: Paula Diggs Smith

Director 1 year: Deanna Marshall

Director 1 year: Joe Norman

Director 2 years: Tara Kuzma-Nasteff

Director 2 years: Sean Howard

Affiliate Director: Kyle Tomlinson

Continuing Directors: Ed Garono and Lisa St. Clair-Kimmey

Harford County Million Dollar Real Estate Association President: Denise Kenney

“This incoming board reflects the depth of talent and commitment we have across our membership,” said HarCAR CEO Veronica Rolocut. “Each of these officers and directors has already given so much of their time to this association, and I know our members are in good hands under Chris’s leadership.”

In addition to installing its new president and board of directors, the event also included an awards ceremony recognizing various HarCAR members.

The 2026 awards recipients include:

President’s Award: RoseAnn Spalt and Mary Davis

Affiliate of the Year: Jeff Roemer, Certified Property Inspection

REmarkable REALTOR®: Tara Kuzma-Nasteff, Weichert REALTORS® Diana Realty

REALTOR® of the Year: Julie King-Schulz, RE/MAX Components

Lifetime Achievement Award: Kay Deitz, Garceau Realty

Good Neighbor Award: Alex Necker, American Premier Realty

Staff Anniversary (5 Years): April Williams, Administrative Assistant

About the Harford County Association of REALTORS®

The Harford County Association of REALTORS® is a non-profit professional trade association with over 1,500 members dedicated to the protection of homeownership rights, real property rights, and the real estate industry. The Harford County Association of REALTORS® provides its members with resources that enable them to conduct business professionally while promoting the values and benefits for local communities to use the services of the association’s REALTOR® members.