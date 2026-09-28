Harford County has earned a 2026 Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo) for Hello Harford, the county’s destination marketing organization dedicated to attracting visitors and supporting local tourism organizations. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

The Hello Harford team was recently recognized with a 2026 Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). Pictured from left are Karen Holt, director of the Harford County Department of Economic Development; Julia Dietz, tourism coordinator; County Executive Bob Cassilly; Jodi Marschhauser, tourism manager for Hello Harford; and Julie Thalwitzer, Welcome Center coordinator. (Photo courtesy of the Harford County government)



Harford County Earns National Award for “Hello Harford” Tourism Marketing

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 14, 2026) – Harford County has earned a 2026 Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo) for Hello Harford, the county’s destination marketing organization dedicated to attracting visitors and supporting local tourism organizations.

“Tourism is serious business and an important part of Harford County’s economy,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Our approach with Hello Harford is to use data that gives us a better understanding of who is visiting, what brings them here, and where there are opportunities to grow. This information, combined with tourism marketing, grant funding and partnerships with local organizations, helps to strengthen the events, attractions and experiences that encourage people to stay longer, spend more, and come back to Harford County.”

Recognized in NACo’s Community and Economic Development category, Hello Harford works with tourism-related nonprofits, event organizers, and hospitality businesses throughout the county, providing access to visitor data, customized reports, and marketing tools. These resources help local organizations better understand their audiences and see where visitors are coming from to identify opportunities to reach people beyond Harford County.

That same information also helps the county make fiscally responsible decisions about how tourism dollars are invested. Hotel tax revenues are reinvested into events and experiences that bring visitors to Harford County. A particular focus is encouraging overnight stays, which means more spending at local hotels, restaurants, shops, and other businesses.

Harford County earned national recognition from NACo for bringing together visitor data, marketing, local partnerships and tourism investment through Hello Harford. The NACo Achievement Awards recognize county government programs from across the country, and Harford County’s award places Hello Harford among the programs selected for recognition in 2026.

For more information about Hello Harford, visit www.helloharford.com.