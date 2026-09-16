Harford County has earned a national award for its innovative approach to serving older adults. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Office on Aging’s BLOOM Project (Building Longevity Outreach on the Move) has earned the 2026 Aging Innovations & Achievement Award from USAging. (Photo courtesy Harford County government)

Harford County Earns National Award for Innovative Program Serving Senior Citizens

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 16, 2026) – Harford County has earned a national award for its innovative approach to serving older adults by bringing resources and services directly to 11 senior housing communities throughout the county. The 2026 Aging Innovations & Achievement Award from the nonprofit USAging recognized Harford’s BLOOM Project (Building Longevity Outreach on the Move), developed by the county’s Office on Aging under the leadership of Karen Winkowski. The program functions as a “senior center on the move,” delivering health and wellness, nutrition, fitness, and social engagement programs to seniors where they live.

“I’m proud of our Office on Aging for leading with innovation, compassion, and a commitment to serving older residents,” Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Earning national recognition is an honor, but the greatest achievement is the impact this program is having on the lives of our older adults by providing opportunities for them to thrive.”

Rather than requiring participants to travel to a traditional senior center, the BLOOM Project brings programs tailored to the unique interests and needs of each housing community directly to residents multiple times each month.

Founded in 1975, USAging is the national nonprofit association representing and supporting the country’s local area agencies on aging. The organization works in Washington, D.C., to champion policies, funding, and resources that help older adults and people with disabilities live independently and safely at home.

Follow the link to see a video from USAging highlighting the BLOOM Project. https://youtu.be/qflwlURw-hU