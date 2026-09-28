The Harford County Education Foundation announces Nick Korom as Board Chair and welcomes Laura Rice to the Board of Directors. Here are the details provided by the organization:

Harford County Education Foundation Announces Nick Korom as Board Chair and Welcomes Laura Rice to Board of Directors

BEL AIR, MD (September 13, 2026) Harford County Education Foundation is pleased to announce Nick Korom as Chair of its Board of Directors and welcome Laura Rice to the Board, bringing financial, strategic, marketing, communications, and community engagement expertise to the Education Foundation.

Nick Korom

“We are excited to have Nick step into the role of Board Chair and to welcome Laura to our Board of Directors,” said Deb Merlock, Founder and President of Harford County Education Foundation. “Nick brings strong financial and strategic leadership and a commitment to the future of our organization. Laura brings extensive marketing and communications experience and a passion for connecting people with a mission. Together, they will help us continue expanding opportunities for Harford County Public School students.”

Laura Rice

Nick Korom is Vice President and Team Leader of Commercial Banking with First National Bank. A local business leader, Korom brings financial and strategic expertise, nonprofit board leadership, and previous experience with education foundations.

As Board Chair, Korom will work with the Board and Education Foundation leadership to guide the organization’s strategic direction and advance its work on behalf of Harford County students and educators. He currently serves on the board of Healthcare Access Maryland. Korom lives in Fallston with his wife and two daughters.

Laura Rice is a marketing executive with nearly 30 years of experience, including 15 years in education, and works at HomeFront Brands. She brings expertise in marketing, communications, community engagement, and partnership development.

Rice hopes to use her professional experience to expand the Education Foundation’s reach, strengthen community partnerships, and share the impact of its work throughout Harford County. Rice lives in Abingdon with her daughter.

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About Harford County Education Foundation

Harford County Education Foundation connects community generosity with the needs of Harford County students, families and educators. By removing barriers to learning, filling gaps and creating opportunities beyond what traditional funding can provide, the Education Foundation helps ensure students have the resources and experiences they need to succeed. Through school supplies and learning resources, early literacy initiatives, classroom enrichment, scholarships, educator support and other programs, the Education Foundation invests in students and strengthens education throughout Harford County.

For more information, visit www.harfordeducation.org