Harford County Public Library offers programs on senior safety this fall

Harford County Public Library is to present a series of programs this fall focus on keeping seniors safe. Here are the details provided by the library system:



Harford County Public Library Cares About Its Seniors

Senior Connections series focuses on programs of interest to seniors and their families

Belcamp, Md., September 3, 2026 – Harford County Public Library presents Senior Connections, a series of programs in September, October and November that provide seniors and their caregivers with practical information to make their lives healthy, happy and safe.

“Harford County Public Library has always been a place where seniors can learn, connect and discover new opportunities,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “This fall, we are expanding our focus with an enhanced lineup of programs that promote lifelong learning, wellness and social engagement. Seniors are among our most dedicated Library users, and we are pleased to offer meaningful opportunities that benefit them as well as the loved ones who care for and support them.”

Following is a listing of the programs:

Fall Prevention Class, September 10 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. Learn how to reduce the risk of falls and stay safe at home with a fall prevention education class led by a Shock Trauma expert from the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. This program focuses on healthy aging and injury prevention. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16762013.

Stop the Bleed Training, September 10 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fallston Library, 1461 Fallston Road. Stop the Bleed Training, presented by staff from the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, teaches three quick techniques to help in a medical emergency before professional help arrives. Free personal STOP THE BLEED® kits will be provided at the end of class for participants ages 18 and over. Advanced registration is required at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16684602.

Scam Prevention for Seniors, September 16 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library, 3722 Norrisville Road. The program, presented by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and the Harford County Office on Aging, teaches how to protect yourself from scams. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16543406.

Older Adult Driver Safety Class, October 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Bel Air Library. This one-hour driver safety class presented by experts from the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center will help drivers stay safe and confident on the road. Learn how aging can affect driving, warning signs of unsafe driving, medication impacts and practical tips for maintaining mobility and independence. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16762875.

Senior & Caregiver Series: Cybersecurity and Safety, November 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road. Join ElderGuard Cyber CEO Stacey Egerton for a practical guide to protecting seniors from today’s evolving cyber threats. Learn to recognize phishing emails, fake tech support calls and impersonation schemes, and walk away with real-world strategies you can use immediately. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16647555.

Harford County Public Library also offers a variety of resources designed to support older adults and their caregivers, including recommended websites for health, aging, caregiving and technology education as well as library materials focused on senior wellness and caregiving. Through access to trusted community information, digital literacy tools and books that address the medical, financial and emotional aspects of aging and caregiving, the Library helps seniors stay informed, connected and engaged while providing valuable support for family members and caregivers. For more information, visit https://www.hcplonline.org/seniors.php.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.