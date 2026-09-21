Harford County Public Library’s autumn-themed programs include a pumpkin party and apple boat races

Harford County Public Library is offering numerous programs in the fall to showcase autumn-themed programs for customers of all ages, from a pumpkin party to apple boat races to a crafternoon, pumpkin spice tasting and more. Here are the details provided by the library system:



Harford County Public Library Announces Autumn-Themed Featured Programs

Among the highlighted events are a pumpkin party, apple boat races, foliage crafts, pumpkin painting and more

Belcamp, Md., September 21, 2026 — Harford County Public Library is offering numerous programs in the fall to showcase autumn-themed programs for customers of all ages, from a pumpkin party to apple boat races to a crafternoon, pumpkin spice tasting and more.

“Autumn is one of the most beautiful and anticipated seasons of the year, and the Library is delighted to offer a wide variety of programs that help our customers celebrate all the sights, flavors and traditions of fall. From pumpkin-themed activities and apple-inspired fun to opportunities to explore the season’s stunning foliage, Harford County Public Library offers something for every age and interest,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

Autumn-themed programs include:

Pumpkin Party, September 29, 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Whiteford Library, 2407 Whiteford Road. Toddlers and preschoolers will enjoy everything pumpkin including stories, songs, games and crafts. The program is supported by the North Harford Friends of HCPL. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16560764.

Crafternoon, September 29, 2 to 3 p.m. at the Norrisville Library, 5310 Norrisville Road in White Hall. Join in for some crafting fun. Each child attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16707338. The program is supported by the Norrisville Friends of HCPL.

Apple Boat Races, September 30, 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road. Children in grades K-8 will enjoy a hands-on autumn STEAM activity where kids design, build and race boats made from apple halves, toothpicks and paper sails. Participants will explore buoyancy, density and air resistance to find out if their creations float in a tub of water. Each person attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16700068.

Fall Foliage Friends, October 1, 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Abingdon Library. Families are invited to bring autumn to life by creating their own gnome or fairy friends using colorful leaves, acorns, twigs and other natural materials. Advanced registration is required at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16604779.

Pumpkin Painting, October 10, 2 to 3 p.m. at the Darlington Library, 3535 Conowingo Road in Street. Children are invited to paint pumpkins at the Library, and all materials will be provided. Each child attending must register in advance at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16579069. The program is supported by the Darlington Friends of HCPL.

Pumpkin Spice Tasting, October 14, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Edgewood Library, 629 Edgewood Road. Get into the fall spirit with a pumpkin spice tasting at the Library. Teens will sample a variety of pumpkin spice flavored snacks, drinks and treats while rating their favorites and hanging out with friends. From sweet to surprising flavors, this cozy autumn program is perfect for anyone who loves all things pumpkin spice. Each person attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16763526.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.