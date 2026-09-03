Harford County to hold 9/11 memorial at Harford County Fairgrounds Equestrian Center Sept. 11

Harford County will hold a public memorial in honor of first responders and other innocent victims of 9/11 from 9 – 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Harford County Fairgrounds Equestrian Center on Tollgate Road. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County to Hold 9/11 Memorial Event on 25th Anniversary of Terrorist Attacks

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 2, 2026) – Twenty-five years after the deadliest terrorist attacks in U.S. history, Harford County will hold a public memorial in honor of first responders and other innocent victims of 9/11.

“Harford County will never forget all those who were lost, the families who still miss them, and the heroes of 9/11 who ran toward danger to protect their fellow citizens,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Especially in America’s 250th year, I encourage residents to join us, whether in person or in spirit, to remember the victims of these terrible attacks 25 years ago and to honor the endurance of our great nation.”

The memorial on Friday, September 11, will be held from 9 – 10 a.m. at the Harford County Fairgrounds Equestrian Center on Tollgate Road in Bel Air. It will include a procession of firetrucks representing the county’s volunteer fire companies, and emergency and police vehicles. Musical selections will be provided by students from Havre de Grace High School.